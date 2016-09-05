The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
5th September 2016 - Energy: Why IOCs can’t meet fuel marketers’ forex demand
5th September 2016 - Maritime: How Nigerian Ports’ automation’ll drive govt revenue
5th September 2016 - How Aero Contractors, First Nation airlines flew into insolvency
5th September 2016 - Agric: Nigeria can earn N2.5trn from sugarcane farming
5th September 2016 - CEO interview: Our diversification roadmap beyond rhetoric –Enelamah
5th September 2016 - How SMEs can survive recession
5th September 2016 - Recession: How robust night economy’ll double Nigeria’s GDP
5th September 2016 - Only hard choices can revamp economy, says Emefiele
5th September 2016 - FAAN seeks more private sector investments to boost airport projects
5th September 2016 - CBN amends rule for investment in forex inflow
Home / Business / How Aero Contractors, First Nation airlines flew into insolvency
International-Airports-Nigeria

How Aero Contractors, First Nation airlines flew into insolvency

— 5th September 2016

Stories by Louis Ibah

The bell tolls for the Nigerian economy as the government and its private sector battle a humongous recession considered the worst in 29 years threatens to wipe off millions of jobs in critical sectors.
As at last weekend, the omnious economic headwind had taken its first casualties in the aviation industry when two prominent indigenous airlines, Aero Contractors and First Nation, announced the suspension of scheduled flight operations, thus throwing over 2500 Nigerians into the labour market. And if the recent statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics is anything to go by, it then means that close to five million Nigerians have lost their jobs in the last one year. That however, may not be the end of the story as many more jobs are on the line as the crisis bites harder in various sectors. Aero Contractors and First Nation announced the suspension of scheduled commercial flight operations citing a harsh operating environment which included the high cost of aviation fuel and acute shortage of foreign exchange to carry out routine maintenances of their aircraft overseas.
“The operating environment within and outside the airline have hindered any possible progress especially in the last six months when the naira depreciated against the dollar thus making it impossible for the airline to achieve its operational targets,” said Aero CEO, Fola Akinkuotu.
Similarly, First Nation spokesperson, Serah Awogbade, stated, “Current foreign exchange constraint, coupled with over 70 per cent devaluation of the Naira partly contributed in no small measure to this development”.
The two airlines jointly employ over 2,500 direct and indirect Nigerian workers and industry analysts are of the view that should they fail to bounce back, Nigeria’s unemployment situation could worsen.
Aside the job losses, the shut down of the two airlines is also expected to lead to a rise in airfares on those routes where they were either major players or second most visible players. With the economy already in recession and disposable income shrinking all the way industry analysts foresee a situation where most air travelers will now opt to journey by road in the event of a spike in airfares.
What went wrong?
The state of infrastructure at Nigeria’s airports may have witnessed an impressive facelift propelling more passenger patronage for airlines like Aero in the last six years, but for investors in the domestic airline industry the passenger surge had failed to translate into profitability owing to several other factors.
In fact, in the past six years, local operators have struggled to stay afloat in the face of five excruciating factors, include: paucity of funds caused largely by the scarcity and high cost of foreign exchange (forex) and the apathy by creditor institutions to grant loans to finance new fleet acquisition and routine maintenance abroad; the high premium charged by local underwriting firms; multiple taxation by regulatory agencies and service providers; as well as the exorbitant cost of aviation fuel which accounts for more than 45 per cent cost of airline’s operation in Nigeria. The fifth, which is the designation of multiple routes to some foreign airlines by the Federal Government, many industry analysts insist had signaled an end to the existence of robust and economically viable airlines plying Nigeria’s domestic routes.
How BASA hurt the airlines
Aero became one of the victims of Nigeria’s highly criticised BASA deals. How? For instance, three foreign airlines:  Ethiopian Airlines, Kenyan Airways, KLM/Air France, and Emirates are all carrying out commercial flight operations out of more than one airport in Nigeria. This trend analysts have pointed out negates globally known best practices which seeks to protect the local industry by allowing foreign carrier utilise just one major international route into a country, while the domestic airlines are given the chance of feeding the foreign airlines with passengers from the other airports within the country.
Multiple designation, in the case of what is happening at present in Nigeria meant that local airlines like Aero and First Nation, which hitherto profited by picking passengers from Kano, Port Harcourt to Abuja or Lagos for foreign airlines like Emirates and Ethiopian Airlines was heavily shortchanged in terms of earnings under the new arrangement.
How Aero went down  
In January 2004, Schreiner Airways which originally owned Aero Contractors was bought by CHC Helicopters, that took over the 40 per cent holding of Schreiner, while the wealthy Ibru family that same year took over the 60 per cent majority shares as core investors. On July 1, 2010 CHC Helicopters sold off its interest in Aero and that was when the airline became wholly owned by the Ibru family.
Under Ibru’s ownership it underwent a massive transformation in its business model, changing from charter services to scheduled commercial flight operations. This saw the airline expanding its flights services to most of Nigerian airports and some sub-regional routes, while at the same time growing its fleet outside helicopters to include seven Boeing 737-400; six Boeing 737-500; two Dash 8 Q400; and one Dash 8 Q300 aircraft.
Aero under the Ibru’s immediately became the darling of many air travelers in the country and within the West African sub region.  Its entry into the commercial airline industry occurred at a time that Nigeria recorded several air crashes in its industry. Aero drew more passengers than other airlines at that time because of its safety record, which was unmatched in the nation’s aviation industry.
The August 31 snag
Unfortunately, August 2016, from a fleet of over 13 aircraft, Aero had shrunk its fleet to just one functional aircraft, a negation of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) minimum requirement for an airline to remain in commercial flight operations. On August 31, 2016, Aero’s CEO, Captain Fola Akinkuotu, announced that the airline would be suspending all its scheduled commercial flight operations the following day, September 1, 2016, and about 1,400 staff were asked to proceed on compulsory leave. Akinkuotu cited a harsh operating environment as having wrecked the airline’s fortunes in the preceding six months as reasons for shutting down the airline. But that was far from the truth. Aero, in fact, had been operating for the past six years like a two-engine aircraft that had lost both engines and was merely gliding towards its final crash. This was very evident in its inability to maintain its fleet of over 13 aircraft, it had about a decade ago. The airline business is all about functional aircraft, and once that is absent, the airline ceases to exist.
Aero’s flight into insolvency
Aero’s flight into insolvency was however not just about the external factors cited above. Internally, as the years went by following its takeover by the Ibru’s famility, allegations of widespread mismanagement and stealing from the airline’s vault were rife in the industry. At a stage, the level of mismanagement in the airline was said to have constituted a clog in the ability of the airline to effect routine maintenance of the aircraft in its fleet, than other factors. Some aircraft sent for maintenances abroad could not be brought back owing to the inability to pay. Creditor banks and insurance firms were similarly owed. The Federal Government sensing that the airline was on the brink of collapse compelled the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) to step in with a bailout package. An estimated N25billion is believed to have been injected into the airline by AMCON. But the looting did not stop. “Corruption killed Aero,” one of its staff told Daily Sun.
Secretary General of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Mr. Olayinka Abioye, told Daily Sun “that the major problem of Aero Contractors is to be found in the management of the airline’s finances and the lack of trust between AMCON and the Ibru family immediately AMCON came in.”  The distrust had dire consequences on some of the initiatives put forward by AMCON to resuscitate the airline. An attempt to either downsize or slash the salaries of over 1,400 workers (considered as bogus) was stiffly resisted by the airline and the industry union. Most of the workers considered to be irrelevant to the contemporary requirements of the airline were alleged to have been related to top shots of the airline, hence the difficulty in retrenching them.
But by February 2016, AMCON was forced to fully take over the airline and sack its board and management staff following the discovery of the massive looting of funds.
Matters became worse when late last year (2015) Aero was sanctioned and made to pay a fine running into millions of naira by the NCCA for violating safety rules and having passengers disembark its Boeing 737-500 aircraft on its chartered flight to the Bauchi airport from Abuja on December 19 2015 using a ladder. As at date, Aero is said to be indebted to creditor institutions and other service providers to the tune of over N30billion.
The way out
Aero’s exit which was joined the next day by First Nation, had sent shivers down the spine of stakeholders in Nigeria’s aviation sector. Although, the NCAA had come out to say that all was well with the industry and promised that the two airlines would soon return to operation, not very many watchers of the industry believed the NCAA story. The Federal Government, according to stakeholders should convene an emergency meeting where airline investors, regulators, and airport owners, would meet to chart the way forward for the industry.
“The industry should be seen as an infant industry and the government should declare a state of emergency in aviation,’ said analyst, Chris Aligbe. “We all the know the challenges; from fuel, forex, insurance, multiple taxes, multiple designation of routes to foreign airlines, and the recent debt recovery drive by some industry agencies, these are all having affect on the airline. It is these issues that the government should speedily address,” Aligbe added.
Chairman of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Captain Nogie Meggison in an interview with Daily Sun lamented the plight of the two airlines and some others caught under the weight of several government policies, which were inimical to their businesses.
There is only one way out for the distressed airline industry, Meggison said. “It is a big source of concern for all of us in this industry that First Nation and Aero Contractors have stopped operating considering the services they render to Nigerian air travelers and also the fact that they employ a lot of Nigerians,” said Meggison.
“I speak like a Nigerian, the Federal Government now has to sit down and come up with a vision and policies that will get the economies of the airlines out of the woods.”
“The policies that we have are not helping the airlines and we have said this repeatedly. Aviation is the barometer by which the prosperity of any economy is measured.
In Nigeria no airline is operating at its optimal capacity and that is not very good. Under a recession like we are currently faced, a viable aviation and logistics industry is key to getting the economy back on track, and we cannot afford to allow the airlines die” he added.

Air Peace rewards loyal customers with free tickets

Air Peace has issued hundreds of free business and economy class tickets to its loyal customers who have earned enough points under the airline’s frequent flyer programme tagged “Peace Advantage.”
In a message sent to the qualified customers, the airline said it was grateful to them for their loyalty and patronage.
“You have kept faith with us and continued to make Air Peace your airline of choice. On behalf of the chairman and management of Air Peace, please accept our heartfelt gratitude and congratulations,” the airline said.
“The Peace Advantage package,” Air Peace added, “is our way of giving customers a well-deserved appreciation for their decision to fly with us always. With a Peace Advantage card, the traveller gets additional travel time on any destination they wish each time they travel with us.”
Meanwhile, the airline has acquired two new Boeing 737-500 aircraft as part of efforts to boost its fleet and route expansion programme.
Chairman/CEO of the company, Chief Allen Onyeama, who spoke in an interview with journalists recently said the investments in the new aircraft had become necessary following the receipt of licences to commence regional flight operations. Said Onyeama, “One of the new aircraft has the capacity to take 142 passengers, while the other can take 126 passengers. In our fleet, we have nine Boeing and one Donnier arcraft, which makes us the second largest airline in Nigeria in terms of the number of aircraft. Some of the aircraft we will deploy for the regional routes. We have visited the civil aviation and relevant authorities in these countries and plans are at advanced state.
We will soon announce our commencement dates on these routes but one thing that we want to assure our passengers is that we will put in our cockpit the best of pilots,” Onyeama added.

 

 

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NNPC FUEL STATION

Energy: Why IOCs can’t meet fuel marketers’ forex demand

— 5th September 2016

Stories by Adewale Sanyaolu When in April 2016 the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced plans to make forex available to fuel importers through a support scheme from some International Oil Companies (IOCs), many heaved a sigh of relief, believing that the initiative would help address the twin challenge of scarce forex and the high…

  • Nigerian-Ports-Authority-on-Right-Track-320x230

    Maritime: How Nigerian Ports’ automation’ll drive govt revenue

    — 5th September 2016

    Stories by Isaac Anumihe The Federal Government recently expressed deep concern over the congestion that has become the hallmark of Nigerian ports. Beside different reforms the government has initiated to sanitise the ports, the lack of transparency and accountability as a result of congestion still remains inexplicable to the discerning mind. To this effect, the government…

  • International-Airports-Nigeria

    How Aero Contractors, First Nation airlines flew into insolvency

    — 5th September 2016

    Stories by Louis Ibah The bell tolls for the Nigerian economy as the government and its private sector battle a humongous recession considered the worst in 29 years threatens to wipe off millions of jobs in critical sectors. As at last weekend, the omnious economic headwind had taken its first casualties in the aviation industry…

  • Sugar cane

    Agric: Nigeria can earn N2.5trn from sugarcane farming

    — 5th September 2016

    Stories by Steve Agbota Nigeria is yet to tap benefits of sugarcane farming despite the huge potential of raw sugarcane to generate about N2.5 trillion annually when turned to finished goods. With overall sugar consumption in the region of 1.5 million tonnes, Nigeria is the largest consumer of sugar in Africa after South Africa, but…

  • Ene

    CEO interview: Our diversification roadmap beyond rhetoric –Enelamah

    — 5th September 2016

    Foreign exchange scarcity and diversification What we are going through now is caused partly by the way we managed our economy in the past without saving for the rainy day. But I believe that what we do with this crisis we are facing could actually be the impetus for this diversification. But like you said,…

  • SMEs

    How SMEs can survive recession

    — 5th September 2016

    Bimbola Oyesola Nigeria’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have become an endangered species as over 200 of them have closed shop due to the downturn in the economy of the country. That the country is going through recession is no longer debatable with over 56 manufacturing companies  shutting down within the same period, but their…

  • Buhari

    Recession: How robust night economy’ll double Nigeria’s GDP

    — 5th September 2016

    By Omodele Adigun, Bimbo Oyesola,Isaac Anumihe, Adewale Sanyaolu and Olabisi Olaleye From USA to United Kingdom, Singapore to Netherlands or United Arab Emirates, wherever you go, the vogue around the world now is the night time economy. No country wants to be left out as both the developed and developing nations are bending over backwards…

  • Godwin-Emefiele

    Only hard choices can revamp economy, says Emefiele

    — 5th September 2016

    The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has again stressed the need for all Nigerians to face the reality of the fact that these are not normal times  across the globe and therefore hard choices are required to turn around the situation. Emefiele therefore, vowed to deploy appropriate monetary policy…

  • Airport

    FAAN seeks more private sector investments to boost airport projects

    — 5th September 2016

    …As aviation contributes $1bn to economy By Louis Ibah The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)  is seeking private sector funding in its efforts to boost the state of infrastructure in some of the nation’s airports. Some of the new infrastructure which FAAN said it needed the private sector participation includes  the construction and management…

  • emefiele-CBN

    CBN amends rule for investment in forex inflow

    — 5th September 2016

    By Omodele Adigun In its relentless efforts to boost liquidity in the foreign exchange (forex) market, the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has amended its forex rule to accommodate  portfolio investment by Nigerians who import hard currency through an authorized channel. A circular by the acting Director of the apex bank in charge of Trade &…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351