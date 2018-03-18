How accountable are you

The latest abduction of over 100 schoolgirls of Government Girls Science and Technical School in Dapchi, Yobe State, appears to be a choreographed national nightmare. Reminiscent of the horrendous attack, which led to the abduction of over 200 girls in Chibok, Borno State, in April 2014, parents heaved a great sigh of relief when the government issued a statement signed by the Director of information, Abdullahi Bego, that the girls had been rescued by the military. It was therefore unimaginable that barely 24 hours later, the Executive governor of the state, would recant the information by admitting that none of the girls had been rescued.

The anger, pain and feeling of frustration was unleashed on Governor Ibrahim Geidam, as aggrieved residents attacked the convoy of the governor, pelting stones and other dangerous objects resulting in the destruction of cars in the convoy. The state chief executive was stoned not necessarily because the girls were abducted, rather on trivializing the emotional impact on parents many of who fainted. An indigene of the state, who was present at the event gave an account of what transpired: “But we got suspicious when he (the governor) began dribbling us. You know how these politicians are. He said we should cooperate with the government that they are doing their best. We asked him about the situation and he said none of the students had been rescued. At that point, some parents broke down in tears, some even collapsed.”

The governor was stoned for toying with the emotions of aggrieved family members, who had to switch from joy to sorrow all because somebody failed to accord due diligence a top priority. The implication of such shoddiness has serious implication on the well being of the concerned citizens. This calls to mind that some heartbroken parents of the Chibok girls, who were unable to endure the prolonged emotional torture succumbed to untimely death.

The begging question is how a Director of Information with a frontline charge of information gathering and verification and dissemination could drop the ball over such a sensitive matter.

It was an April Fool joke fast forwarded in Kogi State on Sunday March 11, when Governor Yahaya Bello announced the dissolution of his cabinet during the meeting with political appointees in the state. The much awaited proclamation was greeted across the state with wild jubilation by citizens who rejoiced over the declaration, signaling their scorecard of the administration which has been dogged mainly by inertia. In a dramatic twist, while the drumbeats were nearing crescendo, the dark goggled governor reversed his decision barely 30 minutes after his initial announcement. Such turn of events, which are commonplace in the farcicality series of the governor, threw the benumbed citizens into further confusion.

The affairs off state are conducted with seemingly complete disregard for the sensibility of the people at all levels of governance. The number one citizen of the state should neither be flippant nor engage in any form of official rascality.

While it is widely accepted that human error is inevitable, it becomes perturbing when due diligence is not only underrated but appears to be despised and neglected. The propensity to annunciate information without a fact check or careful consideration of the impact on governance poses grave concern leading to a bigger issue of distrust and disregard for constituted authority.

When directives or statements emanating from the seat of government are taken with a pinch of salt, the resultant effect manifests in weak structures, investor apathy and other factors that emasculate economic growth and national development. This is how small matters of etiquette derail major matters.

Pronouncements from the seat of government cannot be treated with levity as major decisions on the corporate and individual level are hinged on utterances from agents of the government with great impact on the economy and wellbeing of the generality of the people.

Whereas Hawaii dismissed the officer who sent out a false alarm over an imminent missile attack early in the year, followed by the resignation of the head of the emergency agency, no such sanction is applied in our clime as merchants of risibility are not held accountable.

On the individual level people make pronouncements, peddle rumours, share and repost information on social media without verifying the facts.

Holding one’s self to the highest level of behavior is one of the hallmarks of etiquette as it demonstrates respect and consideration for others in all ramifications. Ethics and manners are necessary ingredients of social skills, which produce healthy relationships. Where these are in short supply, social affinity is endangered. It is imperative to hold one’s self accountable rather than passing the buck or trading blames. The quest to develop sterling character must be preceded by firm resolve to take responsibility for our actions. We should begin to see people resign or bow out of office where there is an ethical breach or in a bid to preserve professional integrity. In an increasingly competitive world, the quantum leap on technical skills must be in proportion to essential soft skills.

Do you take responsibility for your actions?