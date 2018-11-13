Raphael Ede, Enugu

The death of Igwe Stephen Nwatu, the traditional ruler of Ogbozinne autonomous community in Akpugo, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State in June 11 brought to four the traditional rulers that have allegedly died in the hands of their subjects in the last six years in Enugu State. The death of Nwatu has exposed the rot in the traditional institutions in the state and processes that enthroned occupants of the stools. In over 400 communities in Enugu State, half of the traditional rulers have problems with their subjects.

The traditional ruler of Umuode in Nkanu East Local Government Area, Igwe Moses Ugwu, was the first to be killed on September 9, 2012 in his shop in Akpoga Nike. The traditional ruler of Mgbanaocha Nkerefi, Nkanu East Local Government Area, Igwe Peter Onuoha, and three members of the community, Ejike Udeme Uzor and his wife, Evelyn Udeme Uzor; and Daniel Ogbu were killed on July 11, 2015.

Also, the traditional ruler of Orba, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s town in Udenu Local Government Area, Igwe John Nwangwu, was shot dead by people suspected to be his kinsmen and many

are still lamenting his death. The death of Ugwu was attributed to the lingering communal crisis between Umuode and Oruku communities, which used to be one community. While the killing of Onuoha was attributed to alleged differences with his subjects.

The alleged killers of one of the monarchs, natives of the community was said to have confessed that they killed him because of alleged violation of human rights.

Why they did it

“We were not happy with what the monarch was doing in our community. The monarch was violating human rights by killing people and throwing them into the river and also collecting people’s land by force in the community and if you opposed him, he would deal with you,” one of the killers was quoted to have confessed.

It was learnt that the royal father and some youths in the community had disagreement over a controversial spiritual sacrifice he allegedly made in the community.

“When they (youths) accused the monarch of retarding the progress of the community through fetish practices, he reportedly told them that the sacrifice he made was solely for the protection of himself and his family members, and not on behalf of the entire community.”

Angered by the development, the youths were said to have forcefully uprooted the royal father’s signpost, to express their disloyalty. “But community leaders condemned the act and threatened to fish out and discipline the youths involved,” a source disclosed to Daily Sun.