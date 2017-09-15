How 20 men, 10 women died in road crash

Auto crash: 30 killed,10 injured on Lagos-lbadan Expressway

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Thirty persons have lost their lives and 10 other passengers were injured in a ghastly auto crash that occurred on the Quarry axis of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The dead passengers, according to the Oyo State Head of Operations, Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Mr. Cyril Matthew, comprised 20 male adults and 10 female adults.

He said the accident, which occurred at about 8:30p.m on Thursday, and it was caused by over-speeding at site of the ongoing reconstruction of the highway, close to South Energy.

The auto crash involved two 18-seater buses. One of the buses was said to be heading towards Ibadan from Lagos, reportedly overtook a truck and a bus at the same time at Elebolo in Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State, but could not return to its lane before it had a head on collision with another bus heading for Lagos.

The injured person, FRSC stated, have been taken to the lbadan Central Hospital, Ososami, Ibadan and the dead have been taken to the morgue of Adeoyo State Hospital, Ring Road, Ibadan.

One of the survivors Mr. Busari Owolabi, who was in the bus heading towards Ibadan, told newsmen in the hospital that the passengers cautioned the driver against overspeeding but he refused to listen.

Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Odude, was said to have visited the scene of the accident.