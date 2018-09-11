– The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2018 - Wife of Pakistan’s jailed ex-PM, Nawaz Sharif, dies in London
11th September 2018 - Invasion of Clark’s residence: Ijaw nation won’t be intimidated – Dickson 
11th September 2018 - Gowon to speak at 2nd LEAD Leadership Summit in Lagos
11th September 2018 - 2019: Niger PDP clears 61 aspirants for Assembly seats
11th September 2018 - President Xi wants Moscow, Beijing to unite to fight protectionism
11th September 2018 - Houses, farmlands submerged as flood hits 7 Edo communities 
11th September 2018 - PIGB: Nigerians should be glad Buhari withheld assent – Enang
11th September 2018 - Minister hinges abrupt end of league on poor leadership
11th September 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari receives APC Presidential Expression of Interest & Nomination Forms
11th September 2018 - Flood: Jigawa Govt inaugurates committee to assess damages
Home / National / Houses, farmlands submerged as flood hits 7 Edo communities 
COMMUNITIES

Houses, farmlands submerged as flood hits 7 Edo communities 

— 11th September 2018

Tony Osauzo‎, Benin

Surging flood from the River Niger has hit seven communities in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, submerging hundreds of houses and  farmlands.

The affected communities are Udaba, Ofukpo, Agbaburu, Osomegbe, ukpeko, Ugochi and Anegbette.

This was coming barely one week after flood displaced over 2,000 people in six communities of Etsako East Local Government Area of the state.

The flood was said to have destroyed property and crops worth several millions of naira, forcing farmers to resort to harvesting their crops such as cassava, Yam, rice, maize, and groundnuts prematurely.

READ ALSO: Minister hinges abrupt end of league on poor leadership

“If we don’t harvest our crops now as you can see, they will get spoiled and we will suffer so we have decided to harvest our six-months-old cassava, you know we don’t have any farm that is up to a year now because that of last year also destroyed our farms”, a farmer, Mr. Nigeria Afomede, said.

Commenting on the disaster, Village Head of Udaba, Chief David Inetape, said over the years, governments had not been favourable to them and wondered why the people of the area should be left unanswered at time like this.

Citing lack of motorable roads as a reason why they cannot relocate out of the place, Inetape said the earth roads in the communities are often flooded, adding that they now use ferry boats and canoes to access their houses.

Also commenting, Mrs. Rose Akinabor, a farmer, said the flood has destroyed her life savings, explaining that she took loan to farm this season unaware that her labour was going to be in vain.

She, therefore, called on the state government to assist them so they could live normal life again.

The residents gave reason why they refused to relocate to the Federal Government resettlement camp built by the flood committee in the last administration, saying that they have no access road to Oghomere where the camp is located and that there was no sign before the sudden rise in water level.

Notwithstanding, the Etsako Central Local Government Council, has cleaned up the Federal Government resettlement camp with the aim of relocating the flood victims there.

Vice chairman of the local government, Mr. Ambrose Kelvin Akhigbe,  said the council was doing all it could to relocate the victims after the proper cleaning of the building and fumigation is completed on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Flood: Jigawa Govt inaugurates committee to assess damages

“We are going to the affected communities with speed boats to evacuate them. If anyone resist leaving the areas, we are going to persuade them to leave so that whatever the government and individuals will be bringing, they will benefit from it in the camp.

“As you can see, the borehole is set and the rooms are been tidied up to ensure that they are conducive.

“We shall also bring a very big generating set to ensure regular supply of light in the camp so that the displaced persons can feel at home”, he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CLARKS RESIDENCE

Invasion of Clark’s residence: Ijaw nation won’t be intimidated – Dickson 

— 11th September 2018

…Sacked police officers scapegoats – Clark …Insists NNPC appointments unfair, unjust Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governor Sarieke Dickson of Bayelsa State  has said that if the invasion of Chief Edwin Clark’s Abuja home was meant to intimidate the Ijaw nation, the Federal Government has failed. This was even as he said that the Ijaw nation would…

  • LEAD

    Gowon to speak at 2nd LEAD Leadership Summit in Lagos

    — 11th September 2018

    NAN Retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon and Gov. Akinwunmi of Lagos State will be the guest lead speakers at the forthcoming Africa Innovation Concepts (AIC) 2nd Annual Leadership Summit, “LEAD 2.0’’. The summit put together in partnership with the Lagos State Youth Parliament has the theme, “Successor Generation: Creating Opportunities for Next Generation of Leaders’’. The…

  • NIGER PDP

    2019: Niger PDP clears 61 aspirants for Assembly seats

    — 11th September 2018

    John Adams, Minna No fewer than 61 aspirants, including three women, are to slug it out for the 27 House of Assembly tickets under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Niger State. This follows their clearance by the party’s screening committee at its secretariat, in Minna, the state capital. Each of the…

  • PRESIDENT XI

    President Xi wants Moscow, Beijing to unite to fight protectionism

    — 11th September 2018

    NAN President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that Russia and China should work together to oppose protectionism and what he called unilateral approaches to international problems. President Xi made the comments at a news conference in Vladivostok in Russia’s far east after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of an economic…

  • COMMUNITIES

    Houses, farmlands submerged as flood hits 7 Edo communities 

    — 11th September 2018

    Tony Osauzo‎, Benin Surging flood from the River Niger has hit seven communities in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, submerging hundreds of houses and  farmlands. The affected communities are Udaba, Ofukpo, Agbaburu, Osomegbe, ukpeko, Ugochi and Anegbette. This was coming barely one week after flood displaced over 2,000 people in six communities…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share