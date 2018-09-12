– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - Houses, farmland submerged as flood hits 7 communities in Edo
12th September 2018 - NCC and CPC commence joint telecoms probe
12th September 2018 - High cost of nomination forms
12th September 2018 - SUN GIRL LUKE GIFT
11th September 2018 - Taraba APC crisis: New chair sues for peace
11th September 2018 - Cell phone addiction causes hearing loss – Experts
11th September 2018 - PenCom recovers N14.76b outstanding contributions, penalties
11th September 2018 - Flood: Adamawa Govt assures citizens of prompt response
11th September 2018 - Ritualists murder six-year-old girl for money in Taraba
11th September 2018 - N4.7bn fraud: EFCC closes case against Ladoja, Akanbi.
Home / Cover / National / Houses, farmland submerged as flood hits 7 communities in Edo
FLOODED HOUSES

Houses, farmland submerged as flood hits 7 communities in Edo

— 12th September 2018

The earth roads in the communities were flooded, that residents now make use ferry and canoes to access their houses

• Govt shuts 10 illegal burrow pits in Benin

Tony Osauzo, Benin

Flood from the River Niger has hit seven communities in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, submerging hundreds of houses and farmland.

READ ALSO: Edo community warns oil firm over alleged ‘illegal’ acquisition of farmland ‎

The affected communities are Udaba, Ofukpo, Agbaburu, Osomegbe, Ukpeko, Ugochi and Anegbette.

This is coming barely one week after flood displaced over 2,000 people in six communities of Etsako East Local Government Area of the state.

The flood reportedly destroyed properties and crops worth several millions of naira, forcing farmers to resort to harvesting their crops such as cassava, yam, rice, maize, and groundnuts; prematurely.

“If we don’t harvest our crops now, as you can see, they will go bad and we will suffer, so, we decided to harvest our six-month-old cassava. You know, we don’t have any farm that is up to a year now because that of last year also destroyed our farms,” Mr. Nigeria Afomede, a farmer, told Daily Sun.

In his comments on the disaster, the village head of Udaba, Chief David Inetape, said over the years, government has not been favourable to them and wondered why they should be left unanswered at times like these.

Citing lack of road as a reason they could not move out of the place, he said the earth roads in the communities were flooded, and also disclosed that they now use ferry and canoes to access their houses.

Also, Mrs. Rose Akinabor, a farmer, said the flood has destroyed her life savings, and also explained that she took a loan to farm for this season; unaware that her labour would be in vain.

She called on government to assist them so that they could live normal life, again.

The residents gave reasons for their refusal to relocate to the Federal Government resettlement camp built by the flood committee in the last administration.

They said they have no access road to Oghomere where the camp is located and that there was no sign before the sudden rise in water level.

Notwithstanding, the Etsako Central council has cleaned up the federal government resettlement camp with the aim of re- locating the flood victims there.

READ ALSO: Why Oshiomhole and I wear khaki dress – Osi Akhigbe, Etsako Central boss

Vice Chairman of the local government, Mr. Ambrose Kelvin Akhigbe, said the council is doing all it can to relocate the victims; after proper cleaning of the building and fumigation is completed today.

“We are going to the affected communities with speed boats to evacuate them. If anyone resists leaving the areas, we are going to persuade them to leave so that whatever the government and individuals will be bringing, they will benefit from it in the camp. As you can see, the borehole is set and the rooms are being tidied up, to ensure they are conducive. We shall also bring a very big generating set to ensure regular supply of light in the camp so that the displaced persons can feel at home”, he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has begun enforcement of the order on illegal burrows, by shutting operations of not less than 10 burrow pits in Benin City, the state capital.

The enforcement team was led by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Environment and Sustainability, Mr. Bright Emeo- dume and the ministry’s Director of Enforcement, Mr. Ero Isaac.

The affected burrow pits are located in Ofumwegbe after Iguogboe community as well as those in Iguoshodin community, among others.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Sustainability, Dame Omoua Alonge Oni-Okpaku, the state government suspended operations on all burrow pits.

The order, which took effect from August 2, warned owners and operators of burrow pits, haulage operators, tipper drivers and other stakeholders that operation of a burrow pit without the appropriate approval is a criminal offence punishable by law.

READ ALSO: Horror: 8 corpses found in burrow pit in Rivers community

Oni-Okpaku explained that the shutting down of burrow pit operations is to enable the state government “reevaluate and re-certify the sites.

“Towards this end, all such owners and operators are required to report to the ministry for recertification and subsequent inspection of their sites.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FLOODED HOUSES

Houses, farmland submerged as flood hits 7 communities in Edo

— 12th September 2018

The earth roads in the communities were flooded, that residents now make use ferry and canoes to access their houses • Govt shuts 10 illegal burrow pits in Benin Tony Osauzo, Benin Flood from the River Niger has hit seven communities in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, submerging hundreds of houses and…

  • CPC

    NCC and CPC commence joint telecoms probe

    — 12th September 2018

    The Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC) and the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) have commenced a joint probe of the telecommunications sector. READ ALSO: Active mobile lines decrease to 161.4m in July – NCC The probe was prompted by consumer issues in the industry. In a joint statement released in Abuja, yesterday, the NCC and the CPC said…

  • HIGH COST OF NOMINATION FORMS

    High cost of nomination forms

    — 12th September 2018

    As the 2019 general election approaches, the high cost of nomination and expression of interest forms is generating ripples in the polity. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) are some of the parties that have announced the fees that political aspirants…

  • APC

    Taraba APC crisis: New chair sues for peace

    — 11th September 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Newly-inaugurated chairman of the Taraba State All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi, has called on the Aisha Alhassan-led faction to join hands with the new party executive to build the party in the state and prepare for victory ahead of the forthcoming general elections. El-Sudi made the call, on Tuesday,…

  • PenCom

    PenCom recovers N14.76b outstanding contributions, penalties

    — 11th September 2018

    NAN The acting Director General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs Aisha Dahiru-Umar, says its appointed recovery agent recovered N14.76 billion outstanding pension contributions and penalties. Dahiru-Umar disclosed this at a one-day interactive session with the Organised Private Sector (OPS) on “Challenges and Future Outlook of the Pension Reform Act (PRA 2014)” in Lagos…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share