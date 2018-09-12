Houses, farmland submerged as flood hits 7 communities in Edo

Tony Osauzo, Benin

Flood from the River Niger has hit seven communities in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, submerging hundreds of houses and farmland.

The affected communities are Udaba, Ofukpo, Agbaburu, Osomegbe, Ukpeko, Ugochi and Anegbette.

This is coming barely one week after flood displaced over 2,000 people in six communities of Etsako East Local Government Area of the state.

The flood reportedly destroyed properties and crops worth several millions of naira, forcing farmers to resort to harvesting their crops such as cassava, yam, rice, maize, and groundnuts; prematurely.

“If we don’t harvest our crops now, as you can see, they will go bad and we will suffer, so, we decided to harvest our six-month-old cassava. You know, we don’t have any farm that is up to a year now because that of last year also destroyed our farms,” Mr. Nigeria Afomede, a farmer, told Daily Sun.