The Household of God Church, Oregun, will host this year’s edition of its annual GRACE programme on Sunday, December 16, 2018, according to the Pastor of the Lagos-based mega-church, Rev. Chris Okotie. Grace is the acronym of ‘God’s Riches At Christ’s Expense.’

During the colourful event, four charities traditionally receive N2

million each from the church. These organisations are, Little Saint’s

Orphanage, Spinal Cord Injuries Association, Sunshine Foundation and the Pachelli School for the Blind and Partially Sight.

The highlight of the GRACE event is the Karis award, given each year to a distinguished, but, unsung Nigerian, whose contributions to society is not widely recognised. The church uses the GRACE platform to celebrate such individuals. Past awardees include the late Head of State, General Murtala Mohammed, Mallam Aminu Kano, Haija Gambo Saeaba, Dr. Tai Solarin, DIG Chris Omeben, Oba Fusho Adeolu, Chief Margaret Ekpo, Chief Gani Fawehinmi and a former principal of the Iconic Queens College, Yaba, Lagos, Mrs Iphigenia Efunjoke Coker.

This year, the Karis award will go to Chief Reginald E. O. Akpofure, the first Nigerian principal of the famous King’s College, Lagos.

When he conceived the GRACE programme 28 years ago, it became his church’s major outreach by which he ministers to the poor at a corporate level. Every year, GRACE, which holds the Sunday before Christmas, attracts movers and shakers of society from all walks of life.

He expanded the GRACE vision with the introduction of Karis award in 1996, as an award to unsung heroes and heroines, whose contributions to society are not well appreciated in their generation.

Thus, Karis, first given posthumously to famed mathematician, Prof. Chike Obi, has been awarded to other achievers across Nigeria. The roll call of past awards reflects the nation’s ethic, religious and gender diversities, without sacrificing merit.

The past Karis award recipients (some of who, being posthumous, were received on their behalf) include Prof. Chike Obi (Prof Emeritus 1996).