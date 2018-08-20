House of Reps: Forum endorses Onyejiocha for 4th term

The Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Consultative Forum has endorsed the candidature of Nkiruka Onyejiocha, chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, to represent Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency for the fourth term in 2019.

Speaking during the endorsement ceremony in her residence at Ngodo, Isuochi, President General of the forum, Dr. Dominic Ezeibe, lauded traditional rulers, community leaders of Umunnekwu Ago, Ozara and Uhude Ngodo, for rallying supports at different events for the member.

He said Onyejiocha had been unanimously endorsed because of her ingenuity in creating job opportunities, scholarships for indigent students, improved health care delivery, development projects, sponsorship of bills, motions and lots more.

“Onyejiocha has proved, beyond reasonable doubt, that she can lead her constituency to greater heights with her infrastructure development, massive youth empowerment and interventions in different sectors in the constituency in the last 11 years.

“You have proven that you will leave the constituency better than you met it, and looking back today, we have no doubt, but to be proud of your achievements and renewed vigour.

“We are proud of the massive youth empowerment you brought to the constituency and communities as over 250 youths have gained employment.”

He also praised Onyejiocha for attracting construction of 28 classroom blocks with furniture, health centres, ICT centre, road construction, renovations of over 23 primary schools, annual free medical treatments and 300 KVA transformer.