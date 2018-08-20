– The Sun News
Latest
20th August 2018 - Kofi Annan’s funeral to be private event as more tributes pour in
20th August 2018 - Okorocha dares Atiku: You can’t return Imo to PDP
20th August 2018 - Lagos Open: ITF gives players registration deadline
20th August 2018 - Pep hails “incredible” Aguero
20th August 2018 - Apugo preaches quality representation
20th August 2018 - 2019: INEC to partner business community on peaceful election 
20th August 2018 - Moyes linked with USA job
20th August 2018 - FIFA’s hammer dangles on Nigeria  
20th August 2018 - Ndidi pens new 6-year Leicester deal 
20th August 2018 - Leon Balogun makes Premier League debut 
Home / Elections / House of Reps: Forum endorses Onyejiocha for 4th term
Onyejiocha

House of Reps: Forum endorses Onyejiocha for 4th term

— 20th August 2018

The Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Consultative Forum has endorsed the candidature of Nkiruka Onyejiocha, chairman of the  House Committee on Aviation, to represent  Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency for the fourth term in 2019. 

Speaking during the endorsement ceremony in her residence at Ngodo, Isuochi, President General of the forum, Dr. Dominic Ezeibe, lauded  traditional rulers, community leaders of Umunnekwu Ago, Ozara and Uhude Ngodo, for rallying supports at different events for the member.

READ ALSO Aregbesola’s free ride: Many stranded as travellers besiege railway terminal

He said Onyejiocha had been unanimously endorsed  because of her ingenuity in creating job opportunities, scholarships for indigent students, improved health care delivery, development projects, sponsorship of bills, motions and lots more.

“Onyejiocha has proved, beyond reasonable doubt, that she can  lead her constituency to greater heights with her infrastructure development,  massive youth empowerment and interventions in different sectors in the constituency in the last 11 years.

 “You have proven that you will leave the constituency better than you met it, and looking back today, we have no doubt, but to be proud of your achievements and renewed vigour. 

“We are proud of the massive youth empowerment you brought to the constituency  and communities as over 250 youths have gained employment.”

He also praised Onyejiocha for attracting construction of 28 classroom blocks with furniture, health centres, ICT centre, road construction, renovations of over  23 primary schools, annual free medical treatments and 300 KVA transformer.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

return

Okorocha dares Atiku: You can’t return Imo to PDP

— 20th August 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha has responded to the challenge by former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, to return Imo State to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019. Atiku, who was in Owerri for a meeting with stakeholders of the PDP in the state recently over his presidential ambition was reported to have said he would lead the…

  • Apugo

    Apugo preaches quality representation

    — 20th August 2018

    Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Benjamin Apugo, has advised members of his constituents to vote for  quality representations, while considering  aspirants who would represent their constituency  at  the House of Representatives in 2019.   He gave this advice in Umuahia, Abia State, during the official declaration of his son,…

  • NLNG ADEOSUN TRAIN 7

    NLNG: FG restates commitment to commencement of Train-7 – Adeosun

    — 20th August 2018

    The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, yesterday said the Federal Government remains committed to supporting the commencement of the Train-7 initiative of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) plant. Adeosun who gave the assurance during a visit to the NLNG plant in Finima, Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, noted that the most critical…

  • TWC - IBE KACHIKWU

    FG inaugurates TWC for $20bn Ogidigben industrial gas park

    — 20th August 2018

    Civil and engineering works may soon commence in earnest on the second phase of the $20 billion Ogidigben Gas Revolution Industrial Park in Delta State, as the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, has inaugurated the Technical Working Committee (TWC) for the project. READ ALSO: Nigeria to present more gas options to W’…

  • GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

    Dano Milk receives Guinness World Records certificate

    — 20th August 2018

    After successfully setting a new benchmark in the longest drinks-pouring Category of Guinness World Records, Arla Dano, has been conferred with the global record holder title in the category by the awarding institution. The recognition was based on the engagement of over 650 participants to achieve the longest drinks-pouring relay using Dano UHT Milk held…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share