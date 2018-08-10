House of Reps reconvenes next week, Senate expected to follow

The House of Representatives, currently on recess, will reconvene on Tuesday.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun, who made the disclosure yesterday, said the agenda of the lower legislative chamber would primarily be the presidential budget request to fund the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) operations for the 2019 polls.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on National Assembly matters Ita Enang, had, earlier in the week, appealed to the federal lawmakers to cut short the annual recess in order to attend to urgent national matters, including the budget for the 2019 general elections.

The leadership of both the upper and lower legislative chambers had scheduled an emergency meeting on Tuesday, to consider the need to reconvene following appeals from various quarters over virulent approval. They were, however prevented from accessing the National Assembly complex by operatives of Department of State Service (DSS). The incident led to sack of the former director general of DSS, Lawal Daura.

The Senate is also expected to reconvene soon in order to attend to INEC budget for next year’s election and other urgent national matters.

The Senate and the House of Representatives had proceeded on annual recess on July 24 to reconvene on September 25.