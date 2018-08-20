House demolition: It’s nothing personal, says Ajimobi’s aide— 20th August 2018
Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan
Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, has said the Music House, owned by a popular gospel artiste, Yinka Ayefele, which houses his radio station, Fresh FM 105.9, Ibadan, was partially demolished in the overriding interests of the people, saying the governor did not, in any way, witch-hunt either the Fresh FM or its owner.
Fielding questions from journalists on the demolition of the Music House, Tunji said: “I don’t want us to start personalising this matter by saying whether Governor Ajimobi knows about this or not.
“But looking at what really has happened, it is about the state government and an individual that contravened the building laws of the state.
“It is not a matter of whether the governor is in the know or whether the governor ordered that the building should be demolished. It is not the case at all, and people should not make it that way. We should not see it that way. They should not see it as a kind of witch-hunt. It is not witch-hunting.
“The Music House is not the only place that has been demolished in the overriding interests of the people of the state. I remembered that even the governor’s father’s house prices, at a time road construction was on going in Ibadan was demolished at a time.
“The governor’s in-law, Chief Kola Daisi’s Civic Centre was demolished and another building that he owned in another part of Ibadan was also demolished when the government was trying to construct road in the area.
READ ALSO: Eid-el-Kabir: IGP orders massive deployment of police at worship places, recreation centers
“So, if the government is saying it is in the overriding interests of the people, then it is not a personal thing, or witch-hunt. In the case of the present situation, it is not that there has not been any ongoing issue on it.
“As far as last year, the state’s building planning authority had written to the owners of the Music House, Evangelist Yinka Ayefele, that where he has his building, is not where it is supposed to be in terms of the fact that it contravened certain building laws.
“For instance, there is supposed to be a setback of about 40 metres or thereabouts, but that was not taken into consideration in the sense that the building itself is right on the setback. And it is not as if the entire building was demolished as it is just part of the fence.”
Responding to a question on whether the radio station was perceived to be running programmes that have been anti-government, Tunji explained that, “The reason the government had to take that decision was because of series of accident that have been happening there. Ayefele himself, lost a staff of his in that area.
“So, it is not about sentiment. It is people that are in charge of building planning that are in charge of this thing.
“The governor doesn’t have to be focusing on an individual. He is a governor of a state and he has to do the right thing for the entire citizens of the state.
“It is only when issues like this happen that he would all questions and they would explain certain things to him. But the fact is that the man contravened certain certain laws of the state as it relates to building.
“Also, there have been series of letters from government to the organisation since last year, and some of the letters have been ignored, no response. I have copies of those letters here.
READ ALSO: Sarakiism as political metaphor
“One of his staff, Bamiduro Aderonke, received one of the letters on June 13, 2017 and there was no response. Another letter was written and another staff of the organisation, Adebisi Akinkunmi, received the letter on August 21, 2017 and he didn’t respond to it.
“But we should not play on sentiments. If we want to have a developed country, we should not be talking about sentiments. We should not be sentimental about certain things.
“You cannot be above the law. You cannot say because you have a media organisation, you are above the law. I am a media person and I will not support anything that will affect any media organisation. But the fact is that the law has been breached and something had to be done.
“If he had responded to the letters sent to him because they wanted him to respond do that there could be an adjustment, which he could have taken care by himself, before the government took action. But there was no response, and government has to save lives of people, and that was why the government took the action.
“It is not as if we see them as being unfriendly to us anyway. No. The governor wax there at a time. I have taken some people to the station. So, we are only interested in protecting lives of the people, not that we have anything against him, or against the radio station.
“The idea of saying the station is anti-government doesn’t arise here. That is not the focus. The focus is that was the law breached? If has been agreed that the law was breached, and the law has to take its course.
“If he had taken steps that are necessary to correct these things, I don’t think this would have happened.”
The governor’s aide also answered questions on why the government did not wait for the outcome of the court ruling on the matter before effecting the partial demolition.
According to him, “The problem is that people just give our information without checking the fact. If someone files a case in court, has the court sat on it? Has there been any ruling?
“There is nothing like that to the best of my knowledge. I know that if has been said that he went to court, and they are serving notices published, but court has not sat on the matter.
“I speak for the governor and I am speaking with you (journalists) because you people hijacked me, I wouldn’t have even responded. But tomorrow (today), there will be something more comprehensive for you.”
About author
Related Articles
-
-
NUJ presidential aspirant flays demolition of Ayefele’s Music House20th August 2018
-
Ibadan residents lament demolition of Ayefele’s Music House19th August 2018
-
Demolition notice: Yinka Ayefele sues Oyo govt17th August 2018
1 Comment
Leave a reply Cancel
Latest
House demolition: It’s nothing personal, says Ajimobi’s aide— 20th August 2018
Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, has said the Music House, owned by a popular gospel artiste, Yinka Ayefele, which houses his radio station, Fresh FM 105.9, Ibadan, was partially demolished in the overriding interests of the people, saying the governor did…
-
Eid-el-Kabir: IGP orders massive deployment of police at worship places, recreation centers— 20th August 2018
Molly Kilete, Abuja The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, ordered a massive deployment of police personnel to worship places, recreation centers, public places and critical infrastructure and public utilities to ensure a hitch free Eid-el-Kabir celebrations across the country. IGP Idris has, however, assured that the ongoing raids on perceived criminal black spots,…
-
Don’t demonise Gov. Ajimobi, APC over Ayefele’s house demolition – Sat Guru— 20th August 2018
Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan. Following the heated controversy and consequent condemnation of the Oyo State Government led by Governor Abiola Ajimobi over the early Sunday morning demolition of an Ibadan-based radio station, Fresh FM, own by Yinka Ayefele, the Leader of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaji, on Sunday, urged the people of the state not to…
-
Ohanaeze youths condemn clampdown on IPOB women— 20th August 2018
…Set to host summit on referendum Sept. Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has condemned, in strong terms, the alleged harassment of female members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB Women) by security operatives in Owerri. It said that the continued intimidation of the Igbo women is uncalled for and would…
-
You’re responsible for INEC budget delay, Presidency replies Saraki— 20th August 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has reacted to Senate President Bukola Saraki’s allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari is to blame for the delay in approving the supplementary budget for Independent Electoral Commission (INEC). It denied insinuations that INEC submitted their draft budget to the Presidency in February but much later. Senior Special Assistant on Media…
-
Entertainment
K1 set to thrill guests at Egbe Arobayo Okunrin Ijebu 10th anniversary— 19th August 2018
One of the leading age-groups in Ijebuland and cynosure of all eyes during the annual Ojude Oba festival is in joyous mood, as they clocked 10. And this they have planned to celebrate in a week long activities. The age group which identifies and unites people born within the year 1968 to 1970, from every sectors…
South-West Report
Land dispute: Lagos community protests harassment by security agents— 16th August 2018
Leader of the protesters, Femi Kazeem, called on the Federal Government to prevail on security agents to stop the unnecessary invasion of the area. Damiete Braide The youths in Oguntedo, Satellite Town, Lagos, on August 3, 2018, staged a peaceful protest against what they described as incessant killings and harassment of members of the community…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja evil forest— 15th August 2018
Kuje forest is more than an ordinary one. It means many things to the residents. For some, it means an evil forest, for others, it is a forest of life. – Inside the forest everything is possible Romanus Ugwu For visitors to the Kuje Area Council, an outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja,…
Oriental News
DEVASTATED BY NATURE— 15th August 2018
– South-East roads, especially Enugu-Onitsha highway, succumb to gully erosion, raising fears of imminent collapse Raphael Ede, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Enugu office of the Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project, (NEWMAP), recently raised the alarm that ravaging erosion may in the near fear future lead to the total collapse of several roads in Enugu State….
-
Features
Horrific stories of children starved, tortured, neglected in Lagos— 19th August 2018
The rash of child abuse incidents is an indication of its high prevalence. 6 out of 10 Nigerian children experience at least one form of violence before they reach 18 ■ Social workers press govt for stiffer penalties Henry Okonkwo The sight of Akerele’s physique gives you a flashback to the heart-rending pictures of Biafran children…
Literary Review
Onye Nkuzi for presentation in October— 18th August 2018
Onye Nkuzi, according to Dr. Okwuosa, “is a historical biography which stands out in the league of contemporary Nigerian biographies Simeon Mpamugoh Onye Nkuzi, Teacher, Statesman, Icon of Education, a historical biography, offers riveting insights into the life and times of a grandee – Honorable Reuben Ibekwe Uzoma, OBE, OFR, LL.D (honoris causa), and his…
-
Lifeline
Outrage over demolition of Ayefele’s music house— 20th August 2018
The bulldozer that destroyed parts of the building at the Lagos Bypass, Challenge, Ibadan, arrived the premises of the Music House some minutes past 3 a.m. Oluseye Ojo and Chukwudi Nweje Thousands of residents of Ibadan were in shock yesterday. Many people could hardly believe that the N800 million Music House built by popular gospel…
Education Review
How search for funding sparked uproar at NCE meeting— 14th August 2018
There are possibilities that the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education might also not be available for the next NCE meeting Fred Ezeh, Abuja The 63rd National Council on Education (NCE) ended in Abuja few days ago. The week long event usually commence with officials’ session with expected attendance from Federal and State…
-
TSWeekend
How Reginald won Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural pageant— 17th August 2018
Miss Gina Reginald, 20, has emerged the winner of Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural beauty pageant held recently at Imo Trade and Investment Centre, Owerri, Imo State. READ ALSO: Niger Delta peace still fragile, Clark warns FG She defeated 18 other contestants to win the coveted crown and smiled home with a brand new MG5 car….
Opinion
That shambolic directive on SARS— 20th August 2018
The directive dovetails into an area that is questionable because the National Human Rights Commission does not need such extralegal directive to do the job for which the enabling law set it up. Emmanuel Onwubiko For many years since the coming of the current democratic epochs since 1999, successive governments have managed to wriggle their…
Columnists
-
Sarakiism as political metaphor— 20th August 2018
This piece is not meant to eulogise the Senate President but only to highlight how Saraki has become a political metaphor on how not to play politics. Tony Iwuoma Like the beautiful woman she was, she allowed herself to be seduced by another man. She abandoned the home she contributed to build for years, even…
-
In search of political mentors (5): A leader with no good second— 20th August 2018
Which other past leader in this country has shown more love for his people by privately investing in massive employment opportunities within his jurisdiction? Michael Bush Today, the winner of the bragging rights of this series is arguably the most prolific, the most tested and (if you like) the most daring Nigerian politician alive. That…
-
UNN and rot in Nigerian universities— 20th August 2018
The Federal Government should think seriously of how to tackle the rot in our universities. In the 2018 budget, the amount allocated to education is 7 percent. This is grossly inadequate. Casmir Igbokwe The University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, set out to restore the dignity of man. To an extent, it succeeded in doing that….
-
Oshiomhole vs Saraki: The legal and moral issues— 20th August 2018
According to Oshiomhole, “Whether by morality or by law or by convention, Senator Saraki can only avoid impeachment by toeing the path of honour, step down” Zacheaus Adebayo The persistent call by the chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and APC Senators like Abu Ibrahim, Ahmed Lawan, Ali Ndume, Abdullahi…
-
Male Puberty— 19th August 2018
I had promised 2 of my callers to discuss “male puberty”, this week. So for all mothers with daughters, for all fathers with sons, I am here to guide you. Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo A woman called me from Abuja. She read my submissions on “Is this your first pregnancy?”. She said ‘I have 3…
-
‘After marriage, I saw that he is very lazy’— 19th August 2018
He cannot keep a steady job, works very minimal hours. He has no goals or ambitions. Well it is obvious your husband is immature. Njideka Nwapa-Ibuaka Dear Njigirl, I have been married for four years but I am ready to call it quits. I didn’t know my husband is so lazy until after we married. I work…
-
Ways to deal with a control freak— 19th August 2018
Don’t try to argue with a control freak. They will always want to have the last word. It is energy draining, and you don’t need your inner calm disturbed. Kate Halim Being in a relationship with a control freak is emotionally draining. It’s like nothing you say or do is ever enough. Such people always want…
-
Stop maltreating that child from the village— 19th August 2018
It is very sad that you will bring a relative from the village to the city and then you start treating that relation badly. Bolatito Olaitan Two weeks ago I met Kelechi sleeping on the porch right in front of a school. Initially, I walked away because I was in a hurry but then the…
-
Before your old wife defects— 19th August 2018
Funke Egbemode Nobody understands. How could she do it? Why did she do it after all these years? An affair after 25 years of marriage and three grown-up children? What is she still looking for? What has God not blessed her with? Her husband is well- to-do, healthy and the children are doing well. But…
-
The multitude at RCCG Convention— 19th August 2018
Bisi Daniels It is usually ignored as an achievement but to host millions of people all day into the night without any ugly incident is perhaps a miracle in itself. That was what happened on the Friday of the 66th Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Massive attendance – a sea…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
In carrying out this satanic act governor Ajimobi has clearly demolished APC his party.