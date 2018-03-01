Hot season: Take water, fruits, vegetables liberally –Nutritionist counsels

A nutritionist with Garki Hospital, Abuja, Miss Grace Abasirim, has advised Nigerians to increase their intake of water, fruits and vegetables to keep their body hydrated during hot season.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, Abasirim said regular consumption of water, fruits and vegetables would help to replenish lost nutrients from the body through sweat.

Said she: “Add vegetables and fruits in your diets; continue with regular meals but make sure they contain more fruits and vegetables, reason being that fruits and vegetables contain a lot of water.

“During hot seasons, we encourage people to take fluid liberally; do not wait until when you are thirsty before taking water; you should take water often. This is because, each time you sweat, electrolyte is being lost, and some people do not like to take water ordinarily.

“Therefore, taking fruits and vegetables help to replenish the lost nutrients from the body through sweating.”

The nutritionist advised people to reduce intake of chilled drinks, as they contained excess sugar, while warning that chilled drinks could also lead to constriction of the blood vessels.

According to her, “intake of chilled liquid should be minimised; some people feels that when they are feeling hot, they should take chilled drinks. However, regular intake of it is not advisable. This is because of the excess sugar contain in such drinks.

“Nevertheless, you may use up the sugar as a result of body sweating, but excess sugar is not good.”

Abasirim enjoined Nigerians to reduce the intake of hot vegetable, such as pepper, garlic and spinach, which are not good for consumption during hot seasons.

She however advised Nigerians to include foods, such as cucumber, watermelon, strawberry, tomatoes and green salad in their diets, which contain necessary vitamins.

“Like the cucumber most of us do eat, it provides fibres, Vitamin C and it has a lot of water in it that keeps the body hydrated. Green salad contains water, foliage and Vitamin C” she said, adding: “Also, antioxidant and beta carotene, which help keep the eyes and body healthy; all of these fruits and vegetables are good because of their nutrients content to keep the body hydrated.”.

Abasirim also advised parents not to leave their children and wards in a locked car during hot seasons to avoid suffocation.