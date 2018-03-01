The Sun News
Latest
1st March 2018 - Hot season: Take water, fruits, vegetables liberally –Nutritionist counsels
1st March 2018 - Ogun commissioner lauds group for fighting child mortality
1st March 2018 - Don’t keep mute about your back pain. Talk bout it.
1st March 2018 - Ovarian cancer? No, it is a brenner
1st March 2018 - Trouble for Nigeria as US nears world’s biggest oil producer
1st March 2018 - Customs raids Lekki car mart, seizes 17 vehicles worth NIbn
1st March 2018 - Terrorism: CBN warns Nigerians against virtual currencies
1st March 2018 - NHIS boss queried over N10bn illegal withdrawal
1st March 2018 - Has the system cowed Jibrin?
1st March 2018 - Fighting corruption in Africa
Home / Health / Hot season: Take water, fruits, vegetables liberally –Nutritionist counsels

Hot season: Take water, fruits, vegetables liberally –Nutritionist counsels

— 1st March 2018

A nutritionist with Garki Hospital, Abuja, Miss Grace Abasirim, has advised Nigerians to increase their intake of water, fruits and vegetables to keep their body hydrated during hot season.
In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, Abasirim said regular consumption of water, fruits and vegetables would help to replenish lost nutrients from the body through sweat.
Said she: “Add vegetables and fruits in your diets; continue with regular meals but make sure they contain more fruits and vegetables, reason being that fruits and vegetables contain a lot of water.
“During hot seasons, we encourage people to take fluid liberally; do not wait until when you are thirsty before taking water; you should take water often. This is because, each time you sweat, electrolyte is being lost, and some people do not like to take water ordinarily.
“Therefore, taking fruits and vegetables help to replenish the lost nutrients from the body through sweating.”
The nutritionist advised people to reduce intake of chilled drinks, as they contained excess sugar, while warning that chilled drinks could also lead to constriction of the blood vessels.
According to her, “intake of chilled liquid should be minimised; some people feels that when they are feeling hot, they should take chilled drinks. However, regular intake of it is not advisable. This is because of the excess sugar contain in such drinks.
“Nevertheless, you may use up the sugar as a result of body sweating, but excess sugar is not good.”
Abasirim enjoined Nigerians to reduce the intake of hot vegetable, such as pepper, garlic and spinach, which are not good for consumption during hot seasons.
She however advised Nigerians to include foods, such as cucumber, watermelon, strawberry, tomatoes and green salad in their diets, which contain necessary vitamins.
“Like the cucumber most of us do eat, it provides fibres, Vitamin C and it has a lot of water in it that keeps the body hydrated. Green salad contains water, foliage and Vitamin C” she said, adding:  “Also, antioxidant and beta carotene, which help keep the eyes and body healthy; all of these fruits and vegetables are good because of their nutrients content to keep the body hydrated.”.
Abasirim also advised parents not to leave their children and wards in a locked car during hot seasons to avoid suffocation.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Trouble for Nigeria as US nears world’s biggest oil producer

— 1st March 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu with agency report The United States  will overtake Russia as the world’s biggest oil producer, if not this year, but by 2019 at the latest, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has decleared. This was even as US oil imports dropped to its lowest level since 2001. IEA Executive Director, Fatih Birol, said this…

  • Customs raids Lekki car mart, seizes 17 vehicles worth NIbn

    — 1st March 2018

    Isaac Anumihe About 18 assorted cars including one Rolls Royce, one Chryler, one Audi Q7, one Land Rover HSE and one Toyota Venza worth N1,035,232,046.13 have been confiscated by the Customs Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja, in a Lekki car mart. Other exotic cars are one Ford Taurus, one  Honda Cross tour, four Mercedes…

  • Terrorism: CBN warns Nigerians against virtual currencies

    — 1st March 2018

    The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again cautioned Nigerians to be wary of investments in cryptocurrency, stressing that virtual currencies are not legal tender in Nigeria. A press release issued by the bank on Wednesday, reiterated that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ripples, Monero, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Onecoin, among others and Exchanges such as NairaEx were…

  • NHIS boss queried over N10bn illegal withdrawal

    — 1st March 2018

    •Reps summon Adeosun, CBN governor, others The House of Representatives yesterday queried the Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuf, over the  withdrawal of N10 billion from the agency’s Treasury Single Account (TSA) domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The chairman, House Committee on Health Services, Chika Okafor, raised the…

  • How I’ll tackle insecurity, unemployment if elected Nigeria’s president -Moghalu

    — 1st March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has formally announced that he will run for the presidency in 2019. Moghalu spoke exclusively to Daily Sun after his declaration, arguing that time has come for technocrats, intellectuals and experienced people to take power from Nigeria’s career politicians. You just declared to run for the presidency in 2019….

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share