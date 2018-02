O’Jez Music sign-on, Krazee Legs, is hot and trending. He recently had a photo shoot preparatory to the release of his hit single, Walangolo, and ever since the pictures went online, the act has been trending.

Speaking, the physically challenged singer, said: “I want to thank my fans for the love they have showered on me lately. I am so touched and humbled. I also want my fans to watch out for the video of my latest single, Walangolo, which drops anytime soon. We have just shot the video and we are at the editing stages. Meanwhile, my label boss, Engineer Joseph Odobeatu is in the final stages of floating Nigeria’s first all physically challenged music band and I am part of it. Nigerians should watch out!”