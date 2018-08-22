Hosting data locally eliminates capital flight – Egboye, COO, Rack Centre

most efficient data centre in Africa today. That is proven, it is real-time and that shows you the efficiency of how we utilise our power. Now, that efficiency clearly transmits into the charges that the clients get because, based on efficiency, the correlation of efficiency and price and also the amount of space and number of clients we have, we are able to spread that cost. So, the answer to your question is that we are as efficient as any system running or any system in advanced countries. Plan to run on electricity Yes, we have got a very clear road map in our energy solution. We are working closely with Ikeja Electric. We have signed a contract to deliver 33K direct line to the facility running on bilateral field, meaning that one field is coming from Alausa and the other is coming from Maryland, guaranteeing us 85 percent of availability, which is 20 hours a day. So that project is ongoing, we should be commissioning that in the fourth quarter. Also, we have also got in-line in our trajectory for power solution, gas solution coming in 2019/2020. We are currently working with Gaslink. There is gas in the neighbourhood which will pipe in gas directly to this facility as well. Hosting data locally I think it is always important not to look at cost but if you want to look at cost compared to what is being done in other parts of the world, I can clearly tell you that, from a cost perspective, we are competitive. Mind you, there might be one or two services that are slightly expensive but overall we are very competitive. What we have done here is that we have put together what is called Cloud on Ground. It is very competitive. There are key things you have to look at when you are talking of price, when you are trying to compare it with what is abroad. We have got infrastructural deficiencies here. So, we tend to spend more in ensuring that those challenges of infrastructure are met. For cost, capital investment has to go into that. So, when you take account of all these various challenges, there might be some added cost to it. But, over time, with elasticity in terms of economics and the adoption of cloud technology and SMEs, more enterprises coming on board and adopting cloud, the cost spreads and eventually thins out and you get better value.

Hosting data abroad, is it more efficient? No, it is a myth. There are lots of advantages hosting locally here, for one, there is what is called latency. Latency is around how long it takes when you request for information it goes through the internet to wherever the network is to transmit data back to you. So, when you host locally it is instantaneous so, there is no latency issue compared to that. You get better experience use as well, you find out that, a lot of the time, if you are trying to access a certain website or you are trying to download certain things, it is not instantaneous and that is because they are not hosted locally. So, user experience is better. Also, it creates job opportunities for us here. If you are hosting here, it grants and provides the opportunity to grow our workforce as well. We have got to also understand that a lot of the small and medium-scale enterprises today do not have access to foreign exchange, they struggle to get dollars but when you host locally you pay in naira and eliminate that issue of currency deficiency. Also, we are building our economy, we need to stop sending our money outside to buy services, rather we should put it in our economy to grow it. Building data centre Building a data centre is a very expensive venture; it costs millions of dollars. If you are talking naira, you are looking at billions of naira to build a proper, certified data centre. So, I think the first thing you look at is, why you need to build a data centre. Sometimes, people see it as a thing of pride to own a data centre but globally that is not the way things are done anymore. Collocation has become the trend and the simple reason is in terms of efficiency of capital. Businesses should actually focus on what they are very good at doing and leave the experts like Rack Centre to provide those data centre services for them. Secondly, it is very complex to run and successfully manage a data centre. The skills set that is required is extremely difficult to find, so, you tend to find out that when people build their own data centre, after 12 months, they start to see degradation in terms of how the facility is being run. They don’t have very clear policies procedures and controls in place to make sure that they deliver the quality output that is required for the business, but here in Rack Centre that is what we live and breathe every day.