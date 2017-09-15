Hosting AFRIMA for next 3 years ’ll benefit Nigeria -Lai Muhammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said hosting All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in Nigeria for another three years (2017-2019) will bring immense social-economic benefits to the country.

Following its successful hosting of the 2014 to 2016 editions, the African Union (AU) on Sunday awarded Nigeria the hosting right for AFRIMA for another term of three years.

According to the Minister, the award of the hosting right to Nigeria was conveyed in a letter written and signed by the Commissioner of Social Affairs at the African Union Commission, Mrs Amira Elfadil.

Mohammed said Elfadil commended the growth and inclusiveness of AFRIMA by reaching out to “many musicians, music producers and creative arts practitioners in general”.

Elfadil stated in the letter: “The All Africa Music Awards initiative has become a very crucial event and movement of African musicians which allows them to establish synergies and work towards the development of Africa’s music and promotion of music in the continent and in the international arena.”

Based on this and other factors such as the willingness to create value and deepen the brand equity not only for Nigerians but also for Africans, the AU returned the hosting right of AFRIMA to Nigeria.

Commenting on the development, the Minister said the government’s desire to retain the right was informed by the enthusiasm and sense of duty with which Nigerians embraced AFRIMA from 2014 to 2016 as well as the prevailing international confidence in the present administration.

“The African Union’s gracious concession to our request is beneficial for the creative sector in Nigeria and across Africa. The Federal Government of Nigeria is calling on state governments and corporate Nigeria to partner with it.”