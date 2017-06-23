The Sun News
Hospital visitation: MMM/LCHS splurge N1.5m 

Hospital visitation: MMM/LCHS splurge N1.5m 

— 23rd June 2017

In continuation of its charity drive, Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM), in conjunction with an NGO, Life Changing Humanitarian Services (LCHS), visited three hospitals in Ojo Local Governmental Area of Lagos State and distributed provisions, toiletries, blanket and also off-set the bills of 14 patients. 

At Oyems B Hospital at Iyano Oba, Lagos, expressing her gratitude, mother of twins, Joy Chilaka said: “This is a very kind gesture. May God bless MMM and Life changing Humanitarian services.

Adisa Olashile Jamiu from another hospital who was treated for fibroid had this to say: “I have been living with this condition for a long time and it has not been easy. I want to thank MMM for this kind gesture.”

Appreciating the gesture, Mojisola Oyewo from KJ Hospital, a nursing mother, who had just given birth to a set of twins said: “I am very happy for what MMM has done today. May God bless you abundantly.”

Others who benefitted are Felicia Eze, Hussein Adamou, Chinasa Obese and Adisa Oyewo among others.

Commenting, the Project coordinator for Life Changing Humanitarian Services, Mrs. Oni said: “At Life Changing Humanitarian Services, our main job is to visit orphanages, hospitals prisons and other foundations to render humanitarian help which we have done today. This would not have been possible without the support of MMM and we are saying a big thank you to them. As you can see, lives have been touched and the patients are happier. We thank God for this opportunity. We have reached out to many patients and offset the medical bills of 14 of them.”

Speaking, Amaka Benson, Offline Secretary & Events Manager for MMM Charity: “MMM Nigeria this year has stepped up activities in communities from the regular peer to peer donation /charity event to a monthly peer to peer donation and monthly charity events/empowerments in various states of the country. 

“Today we are happy to sponsor this initiative in conjunction with Life Changing Humanitarian Services. Seeing the joy on the faces of these individuals makes us happy and fulfilled as a community that is set to reduce poverty to its barest minimum.”

Uche Atuma

Ikenna Emewu
