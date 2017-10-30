Hospital to spend N1b on equipment

Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna plans to spend over N1 billion on new equipments and completion of projects in 2018, its Chief Medical Director, Prof. Abdulkadir Tabari, has said.

Tabari told newsmen, on Monday, in Kaduna, that the hospital has uncompleted projects spanning over the last five years.

He said that the focus would be on providing relevant equipment to improve services at the hospital to meet accreditation requirements.

“We are proposing N1 billion for the new projects and N78 million for the ongoing projects,” he said.

According to the CMD, the new focus is to ensure that the hospital meets its core mandates in teaching and research, providing medical services and medical enterprises.

Tabari disclosed that the hospital would partner with private organisations to enhance the quality of services offered to the general public and in imparting knowledge to relevant health workers. (NAN)