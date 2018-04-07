The Sun News
Latest
7th April 2018 - Hospital detains mother of triplets over N1.1m medical bill
7th April 2018 - Kwara gov. places N5m reward on information of Offa robbers
7th April 2018 - Lawmakers want end to Southern Kaduna killings
7th April 2018 - Enugu elders endorse Ugwuanyi, pass vote of confidence on his administration
7th April 2018 - SGF advises EFCC on how to tackle corruption
7th April 2018 - Nwosu resigns from PDP, says party holds no hope for Nigeria
7th April 2018 - NNPC signs contract agreements for 614km AKK project
7th April 2018 - Bandits’ attack: Police recover 10 corpses in Benue communities
7th April 2018 - The renewed Tuberculosis scourge
7th April 2018 - How to manage mouth odour
Home / National / Hospital detains mother of triplets over N1.1m medical bill
HOSPITAL babies TRIPLETS

Hospital detains mother of triplets over N1.1m medical bill

— 7th April 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

A 38-year-old woman, Mrs. Christiana John, who gave birth to a set of triplets at Ola Hospital in Jos, Plateau State, is being detained at the hospital for her inability to pay a N1.1 million medical bill after losing two of her newborns.

Christiana give birth to premature triplets on Thursday, January 18, and lost two of the infants two weeks after complications.

She is currently stranded at the hospital after paying about N450,000 for the first baby and N292,200 for the second. She is expected to balance the hospital N227,200 for the deceased children.

Although she was formally discharged Saturday, the hospital has detained her for owning N924,850 in medical bills for the surviving child, having only made a deposit of N70,000.

Her husband, John Pendi, who hails from Adamawa State, was affected by the Boko Haram crisis of 2015, with his mother and father perishing in the terror attacks.

Pendi trades in stationeries at the University of Jos, but his shop was affected when a fire disaster engulfed the Library Complex of the institution in 2016.

The anguished couple have begged Nigerians to come to their aid as they face another predicament.

The Welfare Secretary of the hospital, Mrs. Felicia Okboga, who gave an account of the debt owed by Christiana, said it was not their intention to detain her in the ward but it had become necessary due to the hospital’s past experiences.

She explained that many indebted patients, having been discharged and released on compassionate grounds with the hope that they source for funds to settle their debts, refuse to return after to pay what they owe.

Okboga said the hospital would not charge patients extra as long as they remain in the hospital premises, and called on philanthropies and charitable Nigerians to assist the Christiana and John in clearing their debt.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

HOSPITAL babies TRIPLETS

Hospital detains mother of triplets over N1.1m medical bill

— 7th April 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos A 38-year-old woman, Mrs. Christiana John, who gave birth to a set of triplets at Ola Hospital in Jos, Plateau State, is being detained at the hospital for her inability to pay a N1.1 million medical bill after losing two of her newborns. Christiana give birth to premature triplets on Thursday, January…

  • REWARD Offa

    Kwara gov. places N5m reward on information of Offa robbers

    — 7th April 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has placed a N5 million reward for anyone who provides useful information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the robbery attack in Offa, headquarters of Offa local government of the state, last Thursday. This was as Commissioner of Police in the state,…

  • Killing

    Lawmakers want end to Southern Kaduna killings

    — 7th April 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna Member representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, Nicholas Garba and his counterpart from Jema’a in Kaduna State House of Assembly, Labari Shelley Tella, have made strong appeal to Kaduna State government and security agencies to end the killings in Southern part of the state. The lawmakers, who were reacting separately over killing of two…

  • Ugwuanyi

    Enugu elders endorse Ugwuanyi, pass vote of confidence on his administration

    — 7th April 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Enugu State Development Association (ESDA) yesterday passed vote of confidence on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, describing the sustained peace and development in state as unprecedented. This was to support the second term bid of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwunayi. According to them, allowing the governor to continue in office for another four years beginning from…

  • SGF

    SGF advises EFCC on how to tackle corruption

    — 7th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja  Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, has advised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to review its anti-corruption fight mechanisms with a view of getting better results. He told the acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, and his management team who were in his office on a…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share