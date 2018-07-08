Horror: Nainggolan escapes death

The 31-year-old was driving his black Ferrari GtC when he had a blowout that caused a collision with the guardrail Nainggolan’s accident happened in the A1 highway, four kilometers North of Arezzo in Tuscany and the player did not suffer any severe injury whilst the car got damaged.

Nainggolan called the highway telephone SOS and was helped to take his car to Prato where a local Ferrari retailer gave him a temporary vehicle to make return to Milan.