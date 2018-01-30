Horror in India: 8-month-old girl raped by 28-year-old cousin

Time of India

An eight-month-old infant was raped by her 28-year-old cousin in Shakurbasti, northwest Delhi, on Sunday.

Police said the child had suffered severe injuries to her vital organs and was on ventilator support at Kalawati Saran Hospital. She was critical at the time of filing of this report as she had undergone several surgeries.

The infant’s parents had left her to the care of the mother of the accused as they had to go to work. The child stayed on the first floor of the house with her parents while this other family lived on the ground floor. Police said the youth took the child to a room on the top floor of the house on the pretext of playing with her and sexually assaulted her. He had gagged the child’s mouth so that her cries were inaudible.

The child’s mother works as a maid nearby. When she returned home at night, she found the child crying and bleeding from her genitals profusely. She immediately rushed her to the hospital where doctors confirmed sexual assault and informed the police.

Meanwhile, the child’s father, who works as labourer, was also informed by the other family. When the youth was questioned, he denied having anything to do with it. But soon after, he fled from the house, which confirmed the police’s suspicion about his involvement. He was tracked down and arrested.

He confessed to his crime during interrogation. Police said he is unmarried. The child was often left in this home with her other cousins. A case of rape under IPC and POCSO was registered at Subhash Place police station.