Horror in Ebonyi: Lovers kill own 8-month-old baby

From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Tragedy struck in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State, on Wednesday, as a 17-year-old girl, Chidimma (surname withheld), strangled her eight-month-old baby, identified as Emmanuel, to death.

The incident happened at No 4 Obubra Street in the state capital.

Emmanuel, according to the residents of the area, was a product of a relationship between Chidimma and a 36-year-old man whose name was given as Ajibore. At the moment, the duo have been arrested by the police.

Ajibore, Daily Sun gathered, hails from Osun State. He is a tricycle mechanic at No. 72 Ogoja Road, Abakaliki but resides at Jemeni Street.

According to Chidimma’s aunty, Lovelyn Nwode, Ajibore allegedly abducted the girl who was preparing for her WAEC this year and impregnated her.

Not willing to take responsibility for his alleged action, Ajibore reportedly took Chidimma to Onitsha, Anambra State where he allegedly negotiated with a baby factory operator wherein the operator agreed to keep Chidimma in the factory and buy the baby at the sum of N400,000 if it was delivered.

It was gathered that Chidimma’s aunty and her husband, who adopted her following her father’s death, became worried on the whereabouts of the teenager; hence set up a search party for the girl.

Daily Sun also gathered that Chidimma, after some months, escaped from the factory and came down to Abakaliki where she rejoined her Aunty. On Tuesday, Ajibore reportedly met Chidimma in the night and allegedly ordered her to kill Emmanuel.

He reportedly gave Chidimma N3,000 and tiny wire which she used to strangled the eight month old boy to death.

Narrating the incident to newsmen, Chidimma’s Aunty, Mrs Lovelyn Nwode said: “Chidimma used wire to killed Emmanuel. She came back from my shop and she told me that Ahmed who impregnated her met her in the kitchen while she was washing plates and asked her to open her hand.

“Immediately she opened her hand, he drop wire and N3,000 inside her hand and told her that Yoruba don’t allow their blood to stay outside.

“Immediately she collected the wire and money, she lost her senses and started behaving strangely. From that night she collected the wire and money, she started behaving very strange. She became so restless and started destroying my husband properties including TV set.

“In the morning, I went to the market. While coming back, I heard that she has already killed the baby. When I entered my house, I saw people inside over the incident, they were crying. I am very angry on the incident because in my life, I have never seen such a thing” she narrated.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Loveth Odah, an Assistant Superintended of the Police, confirmed the incident. She said that the duo has been arrested by the police even as she added that investigation has commenced and would be charged to court. She said that Emmanuel’s body has been exhumed and autopsy being conducted on it.