Home / Cover / National / Horror in Anambra: Ex-youth leader assassinated

Horror in Anambra: Ex-youth leader assassinated

— 6th July 2017

From: Obinna Odogwu, Ekwulobia

Tragedy struck, on Thursday, in Obosi community, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State as suspected gunmen assassinated one Mr. Chukwuezugo Ikeoma.

The victim, popularly known as Zion, was said to be a former palace (Imeobi) youth leader and had reportedly escaped assassination by the whiskers last year when he was shot by suspected assassins adjacent to the Obosi town hall.

The tragedy, Daily Sun gathered, had sent shock waves across the length and breadth of the community. It was gathered that Ikeomu met his untimely death while relaxing in a beer parlour at Umuota village.

According to impeccable sources, three men who drove on a Mercedes Benz Car 190 stormed the beer parlour where he was gulping some bottles of liquor, shot and axed him to death.

“On alighting from the car, one of them stripped himself, removed his shoes, made straight to him at the beer parlour and started shooting him at close range before the two others who were with axes joined and killed him instantly and zoomed off” one of the sources disclosed.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mrs. Nkeiruka Nwode, confirmed the incident. She, however, said that the deceased was a notorious criminal and cultist who has been in the police wanted list since 2012. She added that another cultist in whose shop the victim was killed had been arrested as well.

“We confirm the death of a notorious arm robber and cultist in the state, by name – Chukwuezugo Ikeomu aka ZION a former youth leader in Obosi who has been on Police wanted list since 2012 in a case of armed robbery, cultism and drug peddling.”

“Also a female cultist by name Okagbue Afoma ‘aka’ Hajia, 42 years, whom the deceased was shot in her shop was also arrested. Preliminary information from members of the public aided detectives of the command in tracking and arresting the suspect”

The suspect is currently cooling off in police custody (SARS) and helping the police in investigation and raid of some drug outlets in Obosi and around the state as investigation also revealed the suspect as a serious drug peddler in the state who has also been on the wanted list of Police since 2012” she added.

Meanwhile, the Obosi Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Mr. Patrick Ozoemena, told Daily Sun that “the corpse has been deposited at St. Edward mortuary Obosi, and one suspect arrested at Chico in Area of Obosi”.

