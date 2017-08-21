The Sun News
Hope as AGN holds peace congress in Enugu 

Hope as AGN holds peace congress in Enugu 

— 21st August 2017

Peace may soon return to the fold of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), as plans have been wrapped up for a peace congress holding in Enugu on August 22.

Themed: ‘AGN Must Have Peace’ the congress is aimed at resolving all the crises rocking the body. It will be hosted by Chief Mrs. Chinwe Owoh, chairperson, AGN, Enugu State.

Chairman, National Peace & Reconciliation Committee of the guild, Chief Remi Ohajianya, expressed optimism that the congress will open up new channels for the rebirth of the embattled actors’ body.

He said: “The deteriorating state of AGN is both horrendous and shameful,”

He said that it is incomprehensible that a guild that shot many Nigerians to instant wealth and fame locally and globally is being allowed to crash. Ohajianya added that: “It is hoped that all AGN crisis would be amicably resolved at the Congress”,  pointing out that the parley is expected to be graced by Emeka Ike and Chief Mrs. Ibinabo Fiberesima.

  1. Naijaman 21st August 2017 at 7:07 pm
    Ibinabo don serve her jail time finish? Which time Emeka Ike get to worry about this crisis wen him never finish to mourn the loss of im beautiful wife and mother of im three children to another man?

