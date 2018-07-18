– The Sun News
Hoodlums Destroy, Burn Senator Dino Melaye's Constituency Projects

18th July 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday destroyed and set ablaze some constituency projects embarked upon by senator Dino Melaye representing kogi west senatorial district of the state.

The four Melaye’s Constituency Projects destroyed are part of the projects to be commissioned Wednesday by the senator include four block of classroom each at Government Girls secondary school, Sarkin Noma; Lokongoma Secondary School, Phase 1; and Adankolo Secondary school; all situated in Lokoja the state capital.

Although there was no arrest made yet over the destruction, Melaye also confirmed threats to his life even as he claimed some leaflets were circulated yesterday in Lokoja signifying he would be attacked.

READ ALSO Ekiti agog for Fayemi as he gets INEC’s certificate of return

Reacting on behalf of the state government, the media Aide to governor Yahaya Bello, Kingsley Fanwo who spoke at the Government Girls Secondary School, Sarkin Nomo said, “Government condemns the incident. Education is the leading thematic area of the state government and so will not allow any elements derail it.

“Irrespective of who is doing the project, the fund is from the government. So, weather it is the executive or legislative, such projects should rather be applauded and not destroyed.

“We have directed the security operatives to access the situation, get to the root of the matter, unraveled the perpetrators and bring the culprits to book.”

The state commissioner for Education, Mrs. Rosemary Osikoya who was among the government officials who visited the sites said government will not fold her arms until the perpetrators are fished out.

“Exams are ongoing and these building have been used since January 2018. We expect that people will respect the sanctity of education.

“This act is masterminded and not accidental. The building was burnt including the chairs. If not for the serving Corps members around who tried to put out the flame it would have been worse than this.

“We appeal to everybody to collaborate with us in education and not use it as a meeting point for political sabotage. This is a dastard act; the state interest should be paramount rather than the individual political ego.

The State Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Mr. Monday Kuryas who was also at hand narrated that the hoodlums forced their way into the buildings.

He said the act was premeditated as the arsonists used tyres to burn down the building and damaged some other structures.

He said the police are already investigating the matter and will soon apprehend the arsonists.


 









