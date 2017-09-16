Suspected hoodlums attack Igbo traders in Sokoto

… As Governor Tambuwal calls for calm

From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Some unidentified youths, suspected to be hoodlums, on Saturday, carried out attacks targeted on Igbo traders, in Sokoto, the Sokoto State capital.

Our Correspondent reports that the attacks occurred around Old Market Road, Bello Way and Emir Yahaya areas of Sokoto metropolis, at about noon.

The frightened incident however forced other Igbo traders to closed down their shops and ran for safety against the backdrop of heightened security situation in other parts of the country.

An eyewitness who sighted the irate youths in their hundreds along Bello way said were armed with cutlasses, stones and sticks before l before razing down a building belong to some Igbo traders.

A victim who simply identified his name as Chief Gabriel Okafor told our Correspondent on phone that his house was reported razed down by some suspected arsonists.

“Right now, I just received a call from my wife that some youths have invaded my house and set it ablaze. My family narrowly escaped the attacks.” Chief Okafor alarmed.

Another victim, Mr William Emmanuel Usoh told Journalists that his Honda Civic car was touched by some unidentified youths along Emir Yahaya road.

Usoh explained that the timely arrival of men of the Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corps (NCSDC), however stopped the youths in their attempt to further vandalize shops within the vicinity.

When contacted the President General, Igbo Community in Sokoto State, Chief Charles Uwaga, confirmed the incident.

He said reports reaching him indicated that some of his members have been attacks within the state capital. “A member just called me that his house have been razed down. There are also cases of shops vandalization.

However, there was heavy presence of security personnel that including Army, Police, Civil Defence Corps, especially within the state capital.

In a related development, Sokoto state government has urged all residents to go about their normal activities without fear of molestation, saying all arrangements have been put in place to ensure security of lives and property.

A statement issued by Malam Imam Imam, the spokesman to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said what is happening in other parts of the country, especially the South East, will have no negative effect on residents of Sokoto.

“Governor Tambuwal has urged for calm. He has met severally with security agencies, religious and traditional rulers. He is also in touch with members of the resident communities.

“In addition, the Governor is in touch with his counterparts in other states to see how they can synergise to ensure that peace is maintained.

“Residents are thereby urged to report any suspicious activities to constituted authorities,” the statement added.

The statement praised the people of Sokoto for being their brothers’ keepers, and urged them to engage in acts that enhance unity, brotherhood and understanding at all times.

“We’re happy to note that so far, business premises, markets, worship centres and public gatherings have continued unhindered. This administration is committed to sustaining our cherished status as the most peaceful State in Nigeria,” it added.