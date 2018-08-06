– The Sun News
HOODLUM

Hoodlum stabs one to death at burial ceremony in Ogun

— 6th August 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a suspected hoodlum, one Julius Oliseh, for allegedly stabbing one Isikilu Shittu, to death at a burial ceremony.

According to the spokesperson of the police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested, on Sunday, following a complaint lodged at Mowe Police Station by the brother of the deceased, Akeem Shittu.

Shittu had reported that he and his brother were at a burial party in Ogunru village, via Mowe in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state, when the suspect engaged his late brother in a hot argument over an undisclosed matter and the suspect broke a bottle, stabbed the victim on the neck region and died on the spot.

Upon the report, the DPO in charge of Mowe Police Division, CSP Francis Ebhuoma, led his men to the scene where the suspect who was trying to flee the scene was arrested.

The corpse of the victim had been deposited at the morgue of a General Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for proper investigation and prosecution.

 

 

