– The Sun News
Latest
9th September 2018 - Honouring exemplary Nigerians
8th September 2018 - 2,447 athletes in Ilorin for National Youth Games
8th September 2018 - 2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Omokaro commends Super Eagles’ victory against Seychelles
8th September 2018 - Fayemi: God will judge Fayose
8th September 2018 - Fayose to Kwankwaso : I’m vindicated on Buhari
8th September 2018 - Insecurity: FG determined to save Lake Chad region – Adamu
8th September 2018 - Impressive benefits of cocoa (2)
8th September 2018 - Associating with other religious leaders, my greatest challenge – Sultan
8th September 2018 - An easy way to make Chicken Pie
8th September 2018 - Day man grabbed my boobs at Yaba market –Seun Omojola
Home / Cover / Editorial / Honouring exemplary Nigerians
EXEMPLARY

Honouring exemplary Nigerians

— 9th September 2018

For their honesty in returning to the owner a forgotten bag containing some dollar notes and other valuables, two Nigerians, Messrs Francis Emepueaku and Achi Daniel have joined the growing list of honest Nigerians who had returned lost items to their owners in the recent past. Their exemplary conduct has further portrayed Nigeria positively before the international community.

READ ALSO: Buhari hails 2 honest security men at Lagos airport

On August 18, a returnee American forgot a handbag containing valuables, including jewelry and some dollars, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos. However, two security men, employees of Halogen Securities, who were on duty at the airport recovered the bag and promptly called the owner to retrieve it. The owner returned, recovered the bag and offered the security men some money which they promptly rejected and insisted that they were only doing their work.

Their conduct is a counter narrative to the distorted notion that Nigerians are corrupt and dishonest people. The truth, as demonstrated by the worthy example of the security men, is that there are indeed many good Nigerians who work hard to earn their living and they are contented.

It is laudable that President Muhammadu Buhari commended the security men and urged other Nigerians to emulate them. The president also said “such conduct reflected the new Nigeria that we all desired.” Also, other Nigerians have commended the good conduct of the two security men. We commend the worthy conduct of the security men and call on all Nigerians to emulate their shining example. Nigerians should also bear in mind that honesty remains the best policy which they must exhibit in whatever position they find themselves. We believe that to do something without expecting a reward in return, is the highest form of altruism and self-sacrifice. As far as the two security men were concerned, they were only doing their duty and did not see any reason to accept part of the recovered money as a reward.

For their honesty, Mr. Wole Olaoye, the Managing Director of Halogen Securities, rewarded each of them with N500,000 cash and scholarship to study up to diploma level in security studies. In a related development, one of the two security men, Daniel Achi from Delta State, was recently honoured in Lagos by his Ubulu-Uku kinsmen during the celebration of their annual new yam festival. They praised Achi for his patriotic act.

READ ALSO: Being in business is also being patriotic

There is no doubt that the security men will receive more rewards from appreciative Nigerians, government and corporate bodies. There are indeed other good Nigerians who had demonstrated such honesty in the past. We recall that in 2007, Mr. Imeh Usuah, a cab driver and a native of Ubokudom in Akwa Ibom State, returned the sum of N18 million left in his car to the owner in Abuja.

Also, in 2014, Yusuf Umar, a chief receptionist with Jigawa Hotels, returned $100,000 left in the hotel by a customer. Umar was honoured by his state government for his integrity.

In 2015, Miss Josephine Ugwu, an indigene of Enugu State and a cleaner at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos returned a whopping sum of N12 million left behind by a passenger. In 2014, she also returned $600,000 and N3 million to their respective owners at the airport. For her integrity and honesty, many organisations honoured her. In 2017, a pensioner, Mrs. Omotosho Mary Olufunmilayo retuned about N2 million which was erroneously paid into her salary account by Ekiti State Government. As a result of her honesty, Governor Ayodele Fayose rewarded her with N100,000.

We advise the Federal Government to consider Nigerians who had brought honour and enhanced the image of the country in its annual national honours’ list as a way of encouraging others to do the same. For years, members of the political class have dominated the national honours’ list. We call for a drastic change in the narrative.

READ ALSO: Kalu seeks national honours for 2003-04 Enyimba team
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EXEMPLARY

Honouring exemplary Nigerians

— 9th September 2018

For their honesty in returning to the owner a forgotten bag containing some dollar notes and other valuables, two Nigerians, Messrs Francis Emepueaku and Achi Daniel have joined the growing list of honest Nigerians who had returned lost items to their owners in the recent past. Their exemplary conduct has further portrayed Nigeria positively before…

  • FAYEMI

    Fayemi: God will judge Fayose

    — 8th September 2018

    NAN Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi said he has left incumbent Governor Ayo Fayose to God to judge after leaving office. He said he would accept whatever liability and assets left behind by the outgoing government, saying he believed government is a continuum, and that he was coming to office to simply make a…

  • Fayose to Kwankwaso : I’m vindicated on Buhari

    — 8th September 2018

    Outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose on Friday said he has been vindicated about his 2015 warning that President Muhammadu Buhari lacks capacity to govern the country. He stated this in Ado Ekiti when the former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso met with the state delegates to ask for their support…

  • ADAMU

    Insecurity: FG determined to save Lake Chad region – Adamu

    — 8th September 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, has expressed the Federal Government’s determination to save the Lake Chad region from insurgency. READ ALSO: UN official says sure of $1bn in fresh aid for Lake Chad region Adamu, who stated this in a press statement signed by the Director of Information, Kenechukwu Offie,…

  • RELIGIOUS LEADERS

    Associating with other religious leaders, my greatest challenge – Sultan

    — 8th September 2018

    He also charged that the country must be taken back from those ‘so-called religious leaders’ who influence their followers against one another. Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III has recalled that sitting side by side with other religious leaders as the newly installed Sultan and head of Muslim community in Nigeria…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share