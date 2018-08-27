– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - Hong Kong pro-democracy party says members detained by China
27th August 2018 - Vietnam braces for National Day protests in Hanoi
27th August 2018 - Civil Defence deploys 150 additional operatives in 8 Borno councils
27th August 2018 - Hong Kong pro-democracy party says members detained by China
27th August 2018 - South Africa shelves nuclear power expansion plans until 2030 – Minister
27th August 2018 - Trial of 24 in Congo over killings of UN experts resumes after long suspension
27th August 2018 - Archbishop lauds Wike for defending Nigerians against injustice
27th August 2018 - FRSC blames motorists, bad spots for Okene-Lokoja highway gridlock
27th August 2018 - Obiano is APGA, won’t go anywhere, says Commissioner
27th August 2018 - PM May visits Nigeria, S/Africa, Kenya to forge trade ties for post-Brexit Britain
Home / National / Hong Kong pro-democracy party says members detained by China

Hong Kong pro-democracy party says members detained by China

— 27th August 2018

NAN

Members of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy party, Demosisto were detained and questioned by Chinese security agents while travelling between China and the former British colony, the party said on Monday.

The incidents occurred in March and August, the party said in a statement distributed via social media.

It said a news conference would be held at 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) at which further details would be announced.

Demosisto was founded in 2016 by the leaders of Hong Kong’s Umbrella Movement, which came together during the massive pro-democracy protests of 2014, including Joshua Wong.

READ ALSO Tiger Woods on President Trump: ‘We all must respect the office’

The party has earned the ire of the local government and Beijing for advocating a popular referendum to determine the political status of Hong Kong, which is now a special administrative region of China after Britain relinquished control in 1997.

Demosisto is also a frequent critic of the ruling Communist Party in Beijing and its allies in Hong Kong.

Chinese security services have long been suspected of monitoring Hong Kong’s pro-democracy groups, although there is little concrete evidence.

However, in 2014, two Chinese security agents were accidentally arrested by local police for following democratic legislator James To, according to a Reuters investigation.

Share

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Hong Kong pro-democracy party says members detained by China

— 27th August 2018

NAN Members of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy party, Demosisto were detained and questioned by Chinese security agents while travelling between China and the former British colony, the party said on Monday. The incidents occurred in March and August, the party said in a statement distributed via social media. It said a news conference would be held…

  • Civil Defence deploys 150 additional operatives in 8 Borno councils

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Monday deployed 150 additional operatives to protect Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in eight Local Government Areas in Borno, re-taken from insurgents. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the NSCDC had previously deployed 1,200 operatives to restore peace after the liberation of communities…

  • WIKE

    Archbishop lauds Wike for defending Nigerians against injustice

    — 27th August 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The Anglican Church Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Michael Fape, has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for standing up for Nigerians by resisting injustice and political wickedness. Archbishop Fape also commended Governor Wike for working for the development of Rivers through the execution of people-oriented projects. The cleric spoke…

  • OKENE

    FRSC blames motorists, bad spots for Okene-Lokoja highway gridlock

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Monday that the lockdown on the Itakpe-Okene highway in Kogi caused by bad spots on the road, rather than regular traffic problem. The Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state, Mr Olusegun Martins, who made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of…

  • OBIANO

    Obiano is APGA, won’t go anywhere, says Commissioner

    — 27th August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. CDon Adinuba, has said that nothing would make Governor Willie Obiano leave the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Reacting to a comment credited to Minister of Lab our and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, that Governor Obiano would join the All Progressives Congress (APC),…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share