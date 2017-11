Customs in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said on Thursday that it had seized about one kilogramme of suspected cocaine concealed in a female passenger’s body.

When a 48-year-old female passenger arrived in Hong Kong from Tanzania via Ethiopia on Tuesday, customs officers suspected she had contraband articles concealed in her body cavities and escorted her to a hospital.

“The woman subsequently discharged pellets of suspected cocaine weighing about one kilogramme.

She was arrested and investigation was ongoing,’’ the customs said.

Under the HKSAR’s Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of about 640,000 U.S dollars and life imprisonment.

(Source: Xinhua/NAN)