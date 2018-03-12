Honda unveils all-new, 5th generation CR-V

Moses Akaigwe 08072100049

The Honda Honda Place has pulled the wraps off an all-new, fifth-generation and reengineered 2018 CR-V, which boasts of bold new styling, a more premium interior, a host of new features and technologies. The new endowments, according to the Honda vehicles dealership in Nigeria, are aimed at maintaining CR-V’s status as the outright benchmark in the highly popular compact SUV segment.

The completely redesigned CR-V was presented to the motoring press at The Honda Place sales and complex in the Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos, where the vehicle’s aesthetic and technical features were highlighted by a team from the dealership led by Director Sales & Marketing, Deepak Daryanani.

The new CR-V styling heads in a fresh new direction with an aggressive attitude, thanks to crisp and sharp front-end design elements, aggressive stylised headlights surrounded by a wing-shaped LED DRL array on all trims, and wide, muscular fenders.

The long hood, longer wheelbase and short rear overhang gives the new CR-V a more sophisticated and athletic presence. The new windswept front end appearance includes signature Honda LED headlights (EXtrim), a Honda-first Active Shutter Grille that lowers aerodynamic drag, uprated aluminium alloy wheels (18 inches in EX trim) and narrower A-pillars for improved visibility.

Powertrain/Chassis Technology.

The All New 2018 CR-V is powered by a 2.4-litre DOHC, direct-injected i-VTEC engine, and it’s mated to a smooth shifting and sporty continuously variable transmission (CVT) with Honda G-Shift control logic. The all-new body and chassis design in the 2018 CR-V provides more agile and confident handling, greater refinement, additional ground clearance and superior overall versatility.

Its front MacPherson strut and rear multi-link suspension utilize specially tuned low-friction dampers, including tubular front and solid rear stabilizer bars that promote quick turn-in and flatter cornering. Dual-pinion, variable ratio Electric Power Steering (EPS) also contributes to the CR-V’s direct and satisfying steering feel.

A compact crossover manufactured by Honda since 1997

Spacious, Technologically Advanced Interior

The 2018 CR-V also raises the bar for interior refinement, utility and premium features in the compact SUV class. The more spacious cabin, with top-in-class interior space and the best rear seat legroom in its class, features upgraded materials throughout, including a new soft-touch instrument panel and more intricately stitched seats. A high definition (HD) colourdriver information interface (DII) centre meter display adds to the handsome new design aesthetic.

The CR-V offers the latest in-vehicle connectivity and audio performance with a new generation of advanced technologies. The 7-inch touchscreen Display Audio system is compatible with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto platforms, giving customers seamless integration of key smartphone features and functions, including smartphone-powered GPS navigation and voice-controlled search capabilities.

Some of the key new comfort and convenience features available on the 2018 Honda CR-V include power programmable tailgate, versatile centre console, dual-zone climate controls, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Automatic Brake Hold (ABH), two fast charge rear USB ports, and front passenger seat with 4-way power adjustment and driver’s seat with 8-way power adjustment.

Advanced Safety, Driver-Assistive Technology

Utilizing Honda’s next-generation Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure, the 2018 CR-V rated the highest available collision safety ratings by various third party evaluators.

The 2018 CR-V further expands the safety features todriver-assist. The newly added, Driver Attention Monitor measures driver attention by four levels.When the driver’s attention level become low, the systemsuggest the driver to take a break,by delivering both audible and tactile alert. The driver attention monitor functions to help keep sleepy drivers awake at all time.

The idea behind the concept of developing the fifth-generation CR-V, after 23 years from the introduction of first-generation, was to set a benchmark as the next-generation SUVs.

As such, the All New Comfortable Runabout Vehicle was overhauled, and now offers unique characteristics/features to the level that inspires and delight Honda lovers.