– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - Homesick: How desperate Zamfara IDPs forced their way back to villages
24th August 2018 - Police arrest one suspect over attack on Obaseki’s convoy
24th August 2018 - How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox
24th August 2018 -  Peter Obi, others to train 1,000 youths on employable skills
24th August 2018 - Nollywood actor, Chike Osuji is dead
24th August 2018 - Adeva and Tegan: Harnessing talents in music, dance, drama
24th August 2018 - Buhari taking ‘bullets’ for protecting the poor – Keyamo
24th August 2018 - Tears As Family And Friends Bid Ras Kimono Farewell At Lying-in-state In Lagos
24th August 2018 - Joy and tears in army barracks
24th August 2018 - Osun Guber: Babalola resigns as LG Commission chairman
Home / Features / Homesick: How desperate Zamfara IDPs forced their way back to villages
ZAMFARA IDPs - RETURN TO VILLAGES

Homesick: How desperate Zamfara IDPs forced their way back to villages

— 24th August 2018

Saidu from Kwadi village admitted that the reign of bandits in their villages was most unfortunate but stressed that residing in the camps was demeaning.

Mohammed Nasir, Gusau

The duo of Malam Kabiru Garba of Birane village and Aliyu Ladan of Kalage village, all in Zurmi Local Government Area, Zamfara State are no blood relations. However, their paths have been joined by a common fate.

READ ALSO: NEMA distributes 2 trucks of relief materials to Zamfara IDPs camped in Katsina

Like thousands of victims, they were displaced from their homes in the wake of the attacks by Boko Haram insurgents and other bandits. With no place to go for shelter, they sought refuge in an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp where they have to depend on the state government for food and other essentials.

In times past, the thought of going home was almost nonexistent. The fear of the bandits was the beginning of wisdom. They would rather cope with the meager opportunities of the camps than return homes. But the atmosphere is changing and there is good news of the displacement of the bandits by the military. With this development, many among them are already thinking of going back home.

Malam Saidu from Kwadi village admitted that the reign of these bandits in their villages was most unfortunate but stressed that residing in the camps, despite the gradual return of peace to their villages, was demeaning.

“I and my family members are tired of staying in this camp because it is not our home. Though we are well fed, but life is not all about food alone. As a farmer, I am not used to staying in one place without doing anything.”

A widow, Malama Aisha, from Tungar Fulani village, said despite her husband’s death, she preferred to be in her village than in the camp. She maintained that the IDP camp, where she resides, was not comparable to her late husband’s house, insisting that she was already tired of the camp.

READ ALSO: NAF fighter jet bombs insurgents’ stronghold, kills scores in Zamfara

She recalled prior to the attack, which made her flee to the present abode, she was used to cooking whatever she felt like eating depending on the type of foodstuff in the house. But added that at the camp, she was fed with food, which sometimes was not the kind she wanted to eat at that particular time: “Walahi, I want to go back to our village because that is where I know better. My staying here is depressing me the more.”

Most of the victims went through hard time to escape to the camps. Some lost their ways, others lost property, some trekked long distances while some of the women gave birth on their journey to safety. Despite the sad memories of their escape, the sweet lure of home appears to have overtaken their thoughts and anything, short of going home, appears to infuriate them. Majority of them told Daily Sun that they did not see the need to continue to depend on government and others for their livelihood.

Deputy Governor Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Garba Rikiji, who doubles as the Chairman, Zamfara State Government Relief and Damage Assessment Committee, had a feel of the lodgers’ desire to return home. They were in the camps to find out how the displaced persons were faring but were shocked at their resolve to return their various villages and communities.

In the light of their demand, Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar ordered the immediate evacuation of the IDPs to their homes. He spoke at a security meeting, which took place in his private residence in Talata Mafara town, with heads of security agencies involved in the fight against bandits and other forms of criminality and traditional rulers in attendance.

He ordered security agencies to ensure that the remaining people who are still in the camps be released to go to their homes within one week given that peace has returned to the affected areas. He said though government was not tired of taking adequate care of them but it is better and more respectful for them to be at their homes and not in camps.

He promised that when those in the camps are returned to their villages, they will not be left at the mercy of the bandits, adding that the security agencies have been mandated to remain in all the affected communities until total peace and security is restored. He said the government was committed to ensuring that peace reigns in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“No matter what kind of good treatment we give to the people in the camp, it is not measurable to the little they give themselves in their homes. So they prefer their homes than the camps, therefore, they need to be taken to their villages and given adequate security.”

READ ALSO: Insecurity: FG donates relief materials to Zamfara victims

Before the governor’s order, over 5000 out of the about 22000 IDPs in Maradun, Shinkafi, Tsafe and Zurmi local government areas have returned to their villages following the return of normalcy in the areas. Most of those in the IDPs camps are farmers but due to the constant attacks by bandits, fled their homes for camps for fear of being killed or abducted.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLICE

Police arrest one suspect over attack on Obaseki’s convoy

— 24th August 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin Operatives of the Edo State Police Command, on Thursday, arrested one Benson Ordia in connection with the attack on Governor Godwin Obaseki’s convoy by members of Esan Youth Movement. Ordia, who was said to have been arrested at Igueben council area of the state,‎ is reportedly being detained at State Criminal Investigative…

  • YOUTHS

     Peter Obi, others to train 1,000 youths on employable skills

    — 24th August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka A former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, and other business experts are billed to train over 1,000 youths in Anambra State on employable skills. The training which would be a weeklong event with the theme, ‘Let Youth Ace’, is aimed at drilling the youths in various aspects of skills, and…

  • OSUJI

    Nollywood actor, Chike Osuji is dead

    — 24th August 2018

    He passed on at the age of 65. Special assistant to the president of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) on media and publicity, Ochendo McSmith, confirmed the demise. READ ALSO Joy and tears in army barracks Osuji was a native of Umuokoro Awaka in Owerri North Local Government of Imo State. He is survived by his…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari taking ‘bullets’ for protecting the poor – Keyamo

    — 24th August 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Spokesperson of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo (SAN), on Thursday, said the president is confronting the wheelers and dealers of the Nigerian society to protect the poor, the weak and vulnerable and is taking the ‘bullets’ from those not disposed to the President’s commitment to the vulnerable. He said the…

  • PYTHON DANCE

    Op. PYTHON DANCE 3  plot for intimidation, killing of Igbo, CD alleges

    — 24th August 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha A Human Rights group, Campaign for Democracy (CD), has condemned the planned Operation PYTHON DANCE 3 by the Nigerian Army in the South East geopolitical zone. The group said the operation being proposed is another plot to kill defenceless Igbo youths for unjustifiable reasons. The group noted that President Muhammadu Buhari…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share