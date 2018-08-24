Homesick: How desperate Zamfara IDPs forced their way back to villages

Saidu from Kwadi village admitted that the reign of bandits in their villages was most unfortunate but stressed that residing in the camps was demeaning.

Mohammed Nasir, Gusau

The duo of Malam Kabiru Garba of Birane village and Aliyu Ladan of Kalage village, all in Zurmi Local Government Area, Zamfara State are no blood relations. However, their paths have been joined by a common fate.

READ ALSO: NEMA distributes 2 trucks of relief materials to Zamfara IDPs camped in Katsina

Like thousands of victims, they were displaced from their homes in the wake of the attacks by Boko Haram insurgents and other bandits. With no place to go for shelter, they sought refuge in an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp where they have to depend on the state government for food and other essentials.

In times past, the thought of going home was almost nonexistent. The fear of the bandits was the beginning of wisdom. They would rather cope with the meager opportunities of the camps than return homes. But the atmosphere is changing and there is good news of the displacement of the bandits by the military. With this development, many among them are already thinking of going back home.