Home / National / Homeowners’ charter initiative has achieved its objectives – Amosun

Homeowners’ charter initiative has achieved its objectives – Amosun

— 10th December 2017

By Olakunle Olafioye

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun says the Homeowners’ Charter Programme initiated by his administration has achieved its objectives of helping thousands of people to regularise and obtain their land title documents.

 Governor Amosun stated this during the distribution of Certificate of Occupancy and other land title documents to another batch of beneficiaries at the Oba’s Complex Auditorium, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

In a statement by the press officer in the Bureau of Lands and Survey, Amosun who was represented by his Senior Consultant, Hon. Gbenga Otenuga said the State Government through the introduction of the scheme had made people to obtain title documents with ease.

‘’The Homeowners’ Charter Programme has achieved the objectives of this present administration by helping thousands of people who have properties in the State not only to obtain building plan approval, but also collect Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) with ease.’’ he said. The Governor appealed to other applicants who qualified under the scheme to come forward and complete their payment so as to quicken processing of their land title documents.

 In his welcome address, the Director of Administration and Supplies, Agro-Services, Alhaji Kehinde Olugbedu said the C of O and building plan approval issued to beneficiaries were genuine and generally accepted anywhere.

 Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Vice-Chairman, Igioluwagbin Community Development Association, Sango-Ota, Mrs. Agboola Ogunjemilua, appreciated the efforts of the State Government, promising to use her office to sensitise members of the CDA with the prove of her C of O and building plan approval.

Latest

Govt urged to de-emphasise urban  approach in sensitising rural dwellers on HIV/AIDS

— 10th December 2017

By Bianca Iboma Government at various levels have been advised to de-emphasise the urban approach in sensitising the people on HIV/AIDS in order to  the reduce cases of the disease in rural communities. The Regional Manager of Lift Above Poverty Organisation,(LAPO) Mrs Vivian Evabotokhai spoke during an HIV/AIDS sensitisation and screening exercise held at Ayobo,…

  • Why Boko Haram insurgency persists

    — 10th December 2017

    Over 100 killed in 4 months From TIMOTHY OLANREWAJU, Maiduguri with over 100 people killed within four months in about 10 attacks in two northeast states of Borno and Adamawa, Boko Haram insurgency is far from being over in the country. Early in the year, the Federal Government and military authority announced they have decimated…

  • Buratai not ambushed – Army

    — 10th December 2017

    …Says it‘ll expose Boko Haram collaborators By Henry Okonkwo The army headquarters has dismissed as fake news, a report circulating on social media, which claimed that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, was wounded in an alleged ambush by Boko Haram terrorists at an unnamed location in the North East, while…

  • 2019: Buhari will beat Atiku in his local government – Braimoh

    — 10th December 2017

    From Desmond Mgboh/Kano Austin Braimoh has  been a frontline journalist all the way, until very recently when he functioned as a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Media and Publicity Campaign team in 2015. Today, he heads the Buhari Media Support Group, a volunteer team of experienced media men, working in concert with…

