Homeowners’ charter initiative has achieved its objectives – Amosun

By Olakunle Olafioye

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun says the Homeowners’ Charter Programme initiated by his administration has achieved its objectives of helping thousands of people to regularise and obtain their land title documents.

Governor Amosun stated this during the distribution of Certificate of Occupancy and other land title documents to another batch of beneficiaries at the Oba’s Complex Auditorium, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

In a statement by the press officer in the Bureau of Lands and Survey, Amosun who was represented by his Senior Consultant, Hon. Gbenga Otenuga said the State Government through the introduction of the scheme had made people to obtain title documents with ease.

‘’The Homeowners’ Charter Programme has achieved the objectives of this present administration by helping thousands of people who have properties in the State not only to obtain building plan approval, but also collect Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) with ease.’’ he said. The Governor appealed to other applicants who qualified under the scheme to come forward and complete their payment so as to quicken processing of their land title documents.

In his welcome address, the Director of Administration and Supplies, Agro-Services, Alhaji Kehinde Olugbedu said the C of O and building plan approval issued to beneficiaries were genuine and generally accepted anywhere.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Vice-Chairman, Igioluwagbin Community Development Association, Sango-Ota, Mrs. Agboola Ogunjemilua, appreciated the efforts of the State Government, promising to use her office to sensitise members of the CDA with the prove of her C of O and building plan approval.