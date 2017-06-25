Homeowners’ charter: 1,000 applicants get C of O in Ogun

The Ogun State government has put smiles on the faces of another batch of one thousand applicants who went home with their Certificates of Occupancy and other land title documents under the Homeowners’ Charter programme.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun who presented the documents to the beneficiaries at the Arcade Ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, appreciated them for their patience and understanding, promising that the process was under review and applicants would witness some changes.

Represented by the State Head of Service, Mr. Abayomi Sobande, ‘’Governor Amosun said applicants who are not satisfied with the process should let the government know, so that your concerns will be noted and addressed accordingly. We are looking at the intricacies of making the process of the scheme less stressful,’’ he said.

Amosun charged participants to report activities of dubious officials who were fond of collecting money illegally from the people before processing their papers to appropriate quarters, urging the people to continue to pray for the success of the present administration as it’s rebuilding mission was to serve.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning, Mrs. Ronke Sokefun said government would not be on the defensive, as applicants with complaints or issues concerning their C of O should forward them to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

‘’The government is reaching out again to all applicants to come and complete the process of collecting their C of O. The project is not abandoned, it is still very much ongoing,‘’ she said.

Mrs. Sokefun said over 170,000 applications were received, 70,000 qualified for the next step to be treated, 35,000 applicants already made payment while over 12,000 Certificates of Occupancy had so far been issued.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Dr. David Oluyemi Mada, a visually impaired man from Isara-Remo, expressed his happiness and thanked the Governor for keeping to his words.