The Sun News
Latest
25th June 2017 - Homeowners’ charter: 1,000 applicants get C of O in Ogun
25th June 2017 - University don lauds Dickson’s development initiatives
25th June 2017 - Igbo quit notice: ECWA church insists on arrest of Arewa youths
25th June 2017 - Anambra: Family torn apart over execution of late father’s Will
25th June 2017 - Oyo 2019: Akintola deserves our total support –Alaafin
25th June 2017 - Court sentences man to death for robbery, rape
25th June 2017 - Obaseki advises against birthday adverts, says ‘donate to charity’
25th June 2017 - Evans SHOCKER: Soldier gang member arrested
25th June 2017 - Governor Willie Obiano fit to continue
25th June 2017 - Court remands Law student in Enugu prison for robbery, cultism
Home / National / Homeowners’ charter: 1,000 applicants get C of O in Ogun

Homeowners’ charter: 1,000 applicants get C of O in Ogun

— 25th June 2017

The Ogun State government has put smiles on the faces of another batch of one thousand applicants who went home with their Certificates of Occupancy and other land title documents under the Homeowners’ Charter programme.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun who presented the documents to the beneficiaries at the Arcade Ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, appreciated them for their patience and understanding, promising that the process was under review and applicants would witness some changes.

Represented by the State Head of Service, Mr. Abayomi Sobande, ‘’Governor Amosun said applicants who are not satisfied with the process should let the government know, so that your concerns will be noted and addressed accordingly. We are looking at the intricacies of making the process of the scheme less stressful,’’ he said.

Amosun charged participants to report activities of dubious officials who were fond of collecting money illegally from the people before processing their papers to appropriate quarters, urging the people to continue to pray for the success of the present administration as it’s rebuilding mission was to serve.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning, Mrs. Ronke Sokefun said government would not be on the defensive, as applicants with complaints or issues concerning their C of O should forward them to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

‘’The government is reaching out again to all applicants to come and complete the process of collecting their C of O. The project is not abandoned, it is still very much ongoing,‘’  she said.

Mrs. Sokefun said over 170,000 applications were received, 70,000 qualified for the next step to be treated, 35,000 applicants already made  payment while over 12,000 Certificates of Occupancy had so far been issued.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Dr. David Oluyemi Mada, a visually impaired man from Isara-Remo, expressed his happiness and thanked the Governor for keeping to his words.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Homeowners’ charter: 1,000 applicants get C of O in Ogun

— 25th June 2017

The Ogun State government has put smiles on the faces of another batch of one thousand applicants who went home with their Certificates of Occupancy and other land title documents under the Homeowners’ Charter programme. Governor Ibikunle Amosun who presented the documents to the beneficiaries at the Arcade Ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, appreciated them for their…

Share

  • University don lauds Dickson’s development initiatives

    — 25th June 2017

    A former President of the Ijaw National Congress, (INC) and renowned academic, Professor Kimse Okoko on Friday lauded the efforts of Governor Seriake Dickson at transforming the state in spite of the lean resources accruing to the state from the Federation Account. Speaking with newsmen in Yenagoa shortly after the inauguration of a 20 member…

    Share

  • Igbo quit notice: ECWA church insists on arrest of Arewa youths

    — 25th June 2017

    From Gyang Bere, Jos President of Evangelical Church Wining All (ECWA), Rev. Jeremiah Gado, has said that a major crisis would engulf Nigeria if leaders of the coalition of Arewa youths who demanded the relocation of Igbos from the North were not arrested.   Gado, in a statement issued in Jos yesterday, said the quit…

    Share

  • Anambra: Family torn apart over execution of late father’s Will

    — 25th June 2017

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi THE execution of late Chief A.O. Ezeoke’s Will in Nkpologwu, Aguata Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State has landed the family in court. The head of the late Ezeoke’s family, Dr Sylvester Ezeoke, has dragged the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese in Anambra State, the Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor to court…

    Share

  • Oyo 2019: Akintola deserves our total support –Alaafin

    — 25th June 2017

    Alaafin  of Oyo , Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, has appealed to leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) at both state and national levels to ensure that the governorship ambition of Chief Adeniyi Akintola, (SAN) received their blessings. Oba Adeyemi made the remark at the weekend when the legal luminary paid him a courtesy…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share