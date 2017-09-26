Homegrown school feeding to address malnutrition –Osinbajo 

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has explained that one of the reasons the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration embarked on he Homegrown School Feeding Programme was to address problems of malnutrition, especially in primary school pupils.

Osinbajo stated this yesterday, when he received, at the Presidential Villa, a delegation of the Nigerian Human Nutritionists, led by Deputy Governor of Kano State, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar.

The vice president noted that problems of malnutrition are part of the reasons “why we have the programme, to deal with the issues of human nutrition,” and added that the Federal Government would collaborate with states where nutrition issues are most urgent, in prioritising the implementation of the school feeding programme.

Osinbajo stated that already, 14 states are benefiting from the programme, with almost 3 million pupils being fed daily.

The vice president stated that the federal government would consider inaugurating the National Council on Nutrition, and urged experts to come up with an action plan, that would effectively address malnutrition challenges in the country.

Abubakar, who came with leaders of the society, had earlier detailed the concerns of Nigerian professional human nutritionists on malnutrition challenges, and how Nigeria is faring regarding the global nutrition targets.

The delegation urged the Federal Government to inaugurate a National Council on Nutrition to address the situation.