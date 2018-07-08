Home remedies for eye bags

Do you have droopy or puffy eyes? This is a symptom telling you that your eyes many reasons including lack of sleep and crying for a long time. The skin around our eyes is thin and sensitive and contains many blood vessels. Stress, lack of sleep and some other factors affect the skin and skin around the eye thereby producing an eye bag.

Aging is one of the major causes of bags under the eyes. Fat deposition under the eyes also results in bags under the eye. There are some effective home remedies to treat the bags under the eye. Here are some of the home remedies to get rid of puffy eyes.

1. Cucumber

This is one of the most effective natural remedies for puffiness under the eye. The coolness of the cucumbers will soothe the skin under the eye, as the anti-inflammatory properties help to reduce the inflammation of the skin. Take two slices of refrigerated cucumber and place over the eyes. Relax with the cucumbers on the eyes for 25 minutes. This will soothe and refresh your eyes and reduce the puffiness.

2. Milk

If you are regularly having puffy eyes in the morning then milk is the best remedy for it. Milk will help to cool and soothe the tired eyes and also reduces water retention by the tissues under the eyes.

Take two cotton pads and dip them in chilled milk. Now place the cotton pads over the eyes and rest for 20-30 minutes. Wash off with cold water to see normal looking eyes. Repeat this remedy for a few days, if you are constantly having this problem.

3. Almond oil