The Sun News
Latest
8th July 2018 - Home remedies for eye bags
8th July 2018 - Before you commit suicide; read this
8th July 2018 - Withering civility
8th July 2018 - What you need to know about cramps
8th July 2018 - 2019: We’ll use legitimate means to dislodge APC – Makarfi
8th July 2018 - My many headaches as minister (II) – Fashola
8th July 2018 - Senate, judiciary and the media
8th July 2018 - Buba Galadima: The courage to say no
8th July 2018 - Enugu guber: Why Ugwuanyi’ll sweep the polls – Ofordile
8th July 2018 - Pain, anguish in Onitsha, Awka as ban on commercial motorcyclists takes effect
Home / Health / Home remedies for eye bags
EYE BAGS

Home remedies for eye bags

— 8th July 2018

Do you have droopy or puffy eyes? This is a symptom telling you that your eyes many reasons including lack of sleep and crying for a long time. The skin around our eyes is thin and sensitive and contains many blood vessels. Stress, lack of sleep and some other factors affect the skin and skin around the eye thereby producing an eye bag.

Aging is one of the major causes of bags under the eyes. Fat deposition under the eyes also results in bags under the eye. There are some effective home remedies to treat the bags under the eye. Here are some of the home remedies to get rid of puffy eyes.

1. Cucumber

This is one of the most effective natural remedies for puffiness under the eye. The coolness of the cucumbers will soothe the skin under the eye, as the anti-inflammatory properties help to reduce the inflammation of the skin. Take two slices of refrigerated cucumber and place over the eyes. Relax with the cucumbers on the eyes for 25 minutes. This will soothe and refresh your eyes and reduce the puffiness.

2. Milk

If you are regularly having puffy eyes in the morning then milk is the best remedy for it. Milk will help to cool and soothe the tired eyes and also reduces water retention by the tissues under the eyes.

Take two cotton pads and dip them in chilled milk. Now place the cotton pads over the eyes and rest for 20-30 minutes. Wash off with cold water to see normal looking eyes. Repeat this remedy for a few days, if you are constantly having this problem.

3. Almond oil

Almond oil reduces puffiness and dark circles around the eye. The vitamins present in the oil nourish the skin and the oil moisurizes the skin. Put two to three drops of almond oil in your palm and apply it under your eye and massage the area lightly using your forefinger before going to bed. Do not apply pressure while massaging. Massaging improves the blood circulation around the eyes and reduces water retention around the eyes.

4. Vitamin E

Vitamin E is necessary for the health of the skin. Applying vitamin E will help to keep the skin under the eye healthy. This also helps to reduce the swelling around the eyes. Mix few drops of vitamin E oil in chilled water in a bowl. Mix it thoroughly. Now dip cotton pads in this and place on the eyes. Leave the cotton pads over the eyes for about 20 minutes to reduce swelling under the eyes.

5. Egg white

Egg white has the ability to absorb water the body. This can be used to get rid of the excess water retained under the eye. Beat the egg white till it is stiff. Apply this around the eyes using a smooth make up brush or soft cloth. Leave the egg white over the puffy area for 20 minutes. Rinse the face with cold water after 20 minutes. You will see that the area under the eye has become less puffy and tighter.

6. Chilled spoons

This is another easily available remedy for puffy eyes. Take a glass of chilled water and four stainless steel spoons. Put the spoons in the chilled water for some time. Take out two spoons and place them over the eyes. The chillness will help to constrict the blood vessels and reduce the puffiness.

Prevention

Apart from using these natural remedies, you can do certain things to prevent formation of eye bags or puffy eyes.

  • Drink plenty of water to remove toxins from your body.
  • Reduce the intake of sodium. Excess sodium in the body causes water retention in different areas of the body.
  • Do not stay up till late at night.
  • Do not keep the head bent down for a long time
  • Do exercises to improve blood circulation
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MAKARFI

2019: We’ll use legitimate means to dislodge APC – Makarfi

— 8th July 2018

Says APC’s misrule has made the campaign work of PDP easier Noah Ebije, Kaduna Former governor of Kaduna State and the immediate past National Caretaker Committee Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) has softened the ground for the PDP to have smooth election…

  • FASHOLA

    My many headaches as minister (II) – Fashola

    — 8th July 2018

    [Continued from last week]   But your critics still point at your earlier comment that any serious government should be able to fix power in six months? I did not say so. I challenge anybody who said I said so to bring the tape. I have the tape, I remember what I said, and I…

  • BUBA GALADIMA

    Buba Galadima: The courage to say no

    — 8th July 2018

    Chidi Obineche He is said to be dauntless. He is believed widely to work with candour and abnegation. Buba Galadima, a long time friend and crony of President Muhammadu Buhari last Tuesday kissed bye to the spell of political wilderness in a chasm that has seized the political space and imagination. He embraced the rollicking…

  • Kenneth OFORDILE

    Enugu guber: Why Ugwuanyi’ll sweep the polls – Ofordile

    — 8th July 2018

    Aloy Madu, Enugu Chief Kenneth Ofordile is the National President of Enugu Progressive Social Club of Nigeria, one of the most prominent and active social clubs in the South East. Ofordile, a business tycoon and celebrated philanthropist who has impacted his club with his vision and mission of charity to the less privileged in society…

  • NIGERIAN ARMY

    Python Dance: Ohanaeze to sue Nigerian Army

    — 8th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has announced its plan to sue the Nigerian army for alleged extra-judicial killings of Igbo youths during the September 2017 “Operation Python Dance II” in the states of the South-East zone. The Nigerian army had last year carried out a military operation code named: “Egwu Eke…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share