Home remedies for eye bags— 8th July 2018
Do you have droopy or puffy eyes? This is a symptom telling you that your eyes many reasons including lack of sleep and crying for a long time. The skin around our eyes is thin and sensitive and contains many blood vessels. Stress, lack of sleep and some other factors affect the skin and skin around the eye thereby producing an eye bag.
Aging is one of the major causes of bags under the eyes. Fat deposition under the eyes also results in bags under the eye. There are some effective home remedies to treat the bags under the eye. Here are some of the home remedies to get rid of puffy eyes.
1. Cucumber
This is one of the most effective natural remedies for puffiness under the eye. The coolness of the cucumbers will soothe the skin under the eye, as the anti-inflammatory properties help to reduce the inflammation of the skin. Take two slices of refrigerated cucumber and place over the eyes. Relax with the cucumbers on the eyes for 25 minutes. This will soothe and refresh your eyes and reduce the puffiness.
2. Milk
If you are regularly having puffy eyes in the morning then milk is the best remedy for it. Milk will help to cool and soothe the tired eyes and also reduces water retention by the tissues under the eyes.
Take two cotton pads and dip them in chilled milk. Now place the cotton pads over the eyes and rest for 20-30 minutes. Wash off with cold water to see normal looking eyes. Repeat this remedy for a few days, if you are constantly having this problem.
3. Almond oil
4. Vitamin E
Vitamin E is necessary for the health of the skin. Applying vitamin E will help to keep the skin under the eye healthy. This also helps to reduce the swelling around the eyes. Mix few drops of vitamin E oil in chilled water in a bowl. Mix it thoroughly. Now dip cotton pads in this and place on the eyes. Leave the cotton pads over the eyes for about 20 minutes to reduce swelling under the eyes.
5. Egg white
Egg white has the ability to absorb water the body. This can be used to get rid of the excess water retained under the eye. Beat the egg white till it is stiff. Apply this around the eyes using a smooth make up brush or soft cloth. Leave the egg white over the puffy area for 20 minutes. Rinse the face with cold water after 20 minutes. You will see that the area under the eye has become less puffy and tighter.
6. Chilled spoons
This is another easily available remedy for puffy eyes. Take a glass of chilled water and four stainless steel spoons. Put the spoons in the chilled water for some time. Take out two spoons and place them over the eyes. The chillness will help to constrict the blood vessels and reduce the puffiness.
Prevention
Apart from using these natural remedies, you can do certain things to prevent formation of eye bags or puffy eyes.
- Drink plenty of water to remove toxins from your body.
- Reduce the intake of sodium. Excess sodium in the body causes water retention in different areas of the body.
- Do not stay up till late at night.
- Do not keep the head bent down for a long time
- Do exercises to improve blood circulation
