Home Eagles thrash Abuja league side in Friendly

The home-based Super Eagles (Home Eagles) continued their preparation for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco with a 4-1 win overAbuja League side Capital City FC on Saturday in a practice game.

The win was the Home Eagles’ third straight victory after defeating Water FC 1-0 and Nigeria Nationwide League One club Oyah FC 2-0 respectively.

Goals from Emeka Ogbuchi, Kingsley Eduwo, Okechukwu Gabriel and Sunday Faleye ensured the Home Eagles remained unbeaten in their build-up to CHAN.

Coach Salisu Yusuf is expected to release his final 23-man squad for the bi-ennial competition before the January 3 deadline set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Nigeria will face Rwanda, Libya and Equatorial Guinea in Group C of the tournament.

The competition will start on January 13 and end on February 4.