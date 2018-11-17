We sailed on the Sea of Galilee. We sailed. We prayed. We dance on a wooden boat that since time immemorial was referred to as “the Jesus boat” upon which was hoisted the Nigeria flag. The DJ played popular Nigerian gospel songs. We found to our amazement Israelis speaking smatterings of Yoruba. Ekaa boo. S’alafia ni?

River Jordan was not left out of our itinerary. Before leaving Nigeria, I had a mind to re-baptize there––and even vowed ‘that water must touch all parts of my body.’ When I saw the opaque brown water of River Jordan, I felt exhilarated. I was baptized alongside other pilgrims in the river where Jesus Christ was baptized. We visited Ein Karem, the birthplace of John the Baptist.

Included in our itinerary was a trip to the Dead Sea, where people immersed themselves in the salty, black water reputedly potent in healing all sorts of skin diseases. People bathed in the muddy water, rubbing their bodies with mineral-rich black sludge. We had seen shops in Bethlehem and Jerusalem selling refined Dead Sea mud products reportedly good for spa treatments.

Though we arrived in its vicinity from Tel Jericho by cable car, we decidedly climbed our way to the summit of Mount of Temptation where Jesus fasted for 40 days. Climbing the 110 steps was enervating. After the 50th step, I was out of breath and had to rest before continuing the ascent. It was from the top of this mountain that Satan showed Jesus all the glory of the world cajoling that “all this I will give you if you will bow down and worship me.” The view from the peak was breath- taking, a picturesque panorama that is a seamless tapestry of the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and the surrounding countryside.

We visited the Nativity Church in Bethlehem where Jesus was born. Inside the grotto was the manger, Christ’s birthplace and to the right, an altar dedicated to the three wise men that came to worship the newborn. Getting inside the grotto was not easy. The queue was long as pilgrims took a turn to go in and say a brief prayer.

For the first time since our arrival, we ate Nigerian food––potato poundo, ogbono and afang soup prepared by Jewish cooks. Everyone was excited.

Other places we visited in Bethlehem was the Shepherds’ Field where angels announced Christ’s birth to the shepherds and the place where Ruth met Boaz.

In Jerusalem, we walked in the footsteps of Jesus––the temple he visited severally; the Garden of Destiny where he prayed the night he was arrested; the House of Caiaphas, where he was first tried and spent the night in the dungeon; the streets he passed through bearing his cross to Golgotha.

You couldn’t claim to have been to Jerusalem without visiting the Wailing Wall to pray and carefully tuck your written prayer request in the crevices on the wall. Tourists, pilgrims and people from all over the world trooped in to pray and touch the magnificent Western Wall.