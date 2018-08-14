Hollywood Kevin Hart celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary

NAN

Ace Hollywood comedian and actor Kevin Darnnel popularly known as Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish on Tuesday celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

The couple took to Instagram to celebrate each other.

The American comedian shared love photos and video on his Instagram [email protected], recalling memories from their 2016 wedding celebration.

“What you understand doesn’t need to be said. You got me and I got you. I am glad we got each other!!! Love you to the moon and back. Happy Anniversary @enikoharts’’.

Eniko on the other hand took to her Instagram handle @enikohart to share a video clip about her excitement accompanied by sweet message to Kevin.

“Happy Anniversary my love! Its been two years so far and it already feels like a life time with you. Cheers to another year of love, light and laughter as the Harts! @kevinhart4real’’.

The Harts are presently in the Bahamas celebrating with their family.

READ ALSO 2019: Gov. Dickson urges corps members to support INEC to achieve credible elections

Kevin is an American actor, comedian and Television host born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He has won several amateur comedy competitions at the club throughout England.

His comedic reputation continued to grow with the release of his first stand-up album “I’m A Grown Little Man’ ’, he starred in the lead role of the popular “Real Husbands of Hollywood’’.

Kevin has acted in so many films, such as “Think Like A Man’’, “Grudge Match’’, “Ride Along’’, “About Last Night’’, “The Secret Life of Pets and his first epic movie “Jumanji:Welcome To The Jungle.’’

The 39 year-old comedian also released more comedy albums and in 2015, Time magazine named Hart one of the Most 100 influential people in the world on the annual time 100 list.

In 2016, Hart won the Favorite Comedic Movie Actor and Favorite cable television actor at the People’s choice awards.

In 2018, Harts’ “What Now’’ was nominated for the Best Comedy Album at the Grammy Awards.