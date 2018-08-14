– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - Hollywood Kevin Hart celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary
14th August 2018 - NNPC to establish 2 additional refineries in Warri, Port Harcourt
14th August 2018 - 2019: Gov. Dickson urges corps members to support INEC to achieve credible elections
14th August 2018 - Kenya launches modern diagnostics lab to boost HIV testing
14th August 2018 - Nasarawa Govt, U.S. based group partner to promote sports
14th August 2018 - President Ramaphosa proposes new sovereign wealth fund, party officials say
14th August 2018 - AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder Bakayoko on loan
14th August 2018 - Liverpool refer Salah to police over alleged phone use while driving
14th August 2018 - UN says favorable weather improves food security in Somalia
14th August 2018 - I will uphold my husband’s ideals, winner, Cross River bye-election promises
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood Kevin Hart celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary
Kevin Hart

Hollywood Kevin Hart celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary

— 14th August 2018

NAN

Ace Hollywood comedian and actor Kevin Darnnel popularly known as Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish on Tuesday celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

The couple took to Instagram to celebrate each other.

The American comedian shared love photos and video on his Instagram [email protected], recalling memories from their 2016 wedding celebration.

“What you understand doesn’t need to be said. You got me and I got you. I am glad we got each other!!! Love you to the moon and back. Happy Anniversary @enikoharts’’.

Eniko on the other hand took to her Instagram handle @enikohart to share a video clip about her excitement accompanied by sweet message to Kevin.

“Happy Anniversary my love! Its been two years so far and it already feels like a life time with you. Cheers to another year of love, light and laughter as the Harts! @kevinhart4real’’.

The Harts are presently in the Bahamas celebrating with their family.

READ ALSO 2019: Gov. Dickson urges corps members to support INEC to achieve credible elections

Kevin is an American actor, comedian and Television host born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He has won several amateur comedy competitions at the club throughout England.

His comedic reputation continued to grow with the release of his first stand-up album “I’m A Grown Little Man’ ’, he starred in the lead role of the popular “Real Husbands of Hollywood’’.

Kevin has acted in so many films, such as “Think Like A Man’’, “Grudge Match’’, “Ride Along’’, “About Last Night’’, “The Secret Life of Pets and his first epic movie “Jumanji:Welcome To The Jungle.’’

The 39 year-old comedian also released more comedy albums and in 2015, Time magazine named Hart one of the Most 100 influential people in the world on the annual time 100 list.

In 2016, Hart won the Favorite Comedic Movie Actor and Favorite cable television actor at the People’s choice awards.

In 2018, Harts’ “What Now’’ was nominated for the Best Comedy Album at the Grammy Awards.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Warri

NNPC to establish 2 additional refineries in Warri, Port Harcourt

— 14th August 2018

NAN The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has plans to establish 100,000-barrels-per-day brownfield refineries in Port-Harcourt and Warri to boost local refining of crude oil in the country. The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja. Ughamadu said that the…

  • alleged fraud

    Police arraign man, 58, in court for alleged fraud

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN The police, on Tuesday, arraigned a 58-year-old man, Adesokan Olusola, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged fraud. The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for fraud. The Police Prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leranmo, told the court that ‎the defendant committed the offence on April 14 in Ado-Ekiti. He said the defendant…

  • BUDGET

    FG borrows N410b locally to fund 2018 budget

    — 14th August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Debt Management Office (DMO), on Tuesday, disclosed that the Federal Government has so far borrowed N410 billion domestically to fund the 2018 budget. This is as the country’s domestic and external debt (the Federal Government and 36 States and the FCT), as at June 30, stands at N22.38 trillion ($73.21 billion)….

  • BENIN

    Woman collapses at Benin Airport while awaiting Atiku

    — 14th August 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin An aged woman identified as Grace Osagie, reportedly  collapsed, on Tuesday, at the Benin Airport while waiting for the arrival of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. According to an eyewitness, the woman suddenly slumped while standing under the sun alongside other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful who came to the airport in their large…

  • NIS

    Immigration arrests suspected human trafficker, rescues 7 victims

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has arrested a suspected human trafficker, Mrs Asia Rita and rescued seven suspected human trafficking victims in Katsina State. This information is contained in a statement signed by Mr Ajisafe Olusola, the NIS comptroller in the state and made available to newsmen in Katsina on Tuesday. Olusola said that…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share