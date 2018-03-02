Hold your leaders accountable, Wike tells Nigerians

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on Nigerians to hold elected and appointed officials accountable for them to deliver the dividends of democracy.

Flagging off the reconstruction of Eleme-Oyigbo Road in Alesa-Eleme yesterday, Wike said Nigerians should no longer accept excuses from non-performing public officers.

He declared that 2019 is the best opportunity for Nigerians to end the era of suffering foisted on them by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government and its agents.

He said: “My charge to Nigerians is that they must hold public officials accountable. In 2019, before anyone campaigns, he must first show what he has done with his present office.

“Gone are the days when people listen to flimsy excuses. There is no room for excuses anymore. This is not the time for empty promises.”

Wike stated he has used the people’s mandate to develop all local government areas of the state, pointing out that Elemecouncil has enjoyed key projects.

“There is no local government area that I cannot walk freely, because I have projects everywhere. I have fulfilled my campaign promises and I will continue to deliver on the dividends of democracy,” he said.

The governor said leaders of the APC Federal Government have refused to work for the people because they rely on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to rig elections.

He explained that INEC and security agencies are the main obstacles to free and fair elections.

Wike revealed that the defeated 2015 APC Rivers state governorship candidate and Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Mr. Dakuku Peterside wrote to the Federal Ministry of Finance demanding to know how much has been released to Rivers state since 2015.

The governor said all funds that accrued

to the state are published monthly by the Federal Ministry of Finance, with his administration applying all resources to the development of the state.

He said Peterside as commissioner of Works mismanaged state resources, while his administration is ensuring that the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road gets to Opobo by May.

Commissioner of Works, Mr. Dum Dekor, said the 11.5 kilometres road will be completed in nine months, while 540 persons will be employed in the course of the construction.