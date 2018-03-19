Hold public officers accountable, Fayose urges elders

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has urged elder statesmen in the country not to keep quiet in the face of poor governance and leadership, but rather keep public officers on their toes by demanding good governance and accountability from them.

He said history and posterity will not be kind to them if they fold their arms and watch situations deteriorate to dangerous level in the country.

He stated this in Ado-Ekiti when members of the Ekiti State Council of Elders, led by their Chairman, Prof. Joseph Oluwasanmi, paid him a visit at the Government House.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Idowu Adelusi, in a statement, quoted his principal as also charging the elders not to only offer advice to public office holders, but must not shy away from criticising them when the need arises.

“We must make political office holders accountable for our commonwealth. The essence of giving people the opportunity to lead is to make life better for all. Evaluate the situation and guide where necessary, but don’t say you have tried to get across to some people and they are proving stubborn or inaccessible.

“They are representing the interest of the people who elected them, and whoever feels too big to identify with the people must be taught the needed lessons,” Fayose said.