Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, on Friday, urged corps members currently undergoing the orientation programme in Taraba State to hold high the cardinal objectives of the scheme.

Gen. Kazaure said this, in Jalingo, while addressing the corps members on his inspection visit to the state’s orientation camp at Sibre, on the outskirts of Jalingo, the state capital.

The Director General said that the posting of corps members to various states and locations across the country, was in no way a coincidence, but a deliberate design for the youths to explore new opportunities, discover new cultures and tradition and to learn to unite and interact with people other than what they are already familiar with.

He urged the corps members to shy away from drug abuse and any act that is capable of giving the scheme a negative image and to positively explore the opportunities and rich cultural diversity in the state, while blending well with the traditions of their host communities without compromising on their basic values.

“Let me first of all welcome you to this one big united family. It is a rare privilege for you to be part of this scheme at this time.

“So, far I am impressed with the report I have received about your conduct at this program. Take this as an opportunity for you to showcase that you are truly found worthy in character and learning.

“Wherever you find yourselves, contribute your best towards the growth of the place because there is no short cut to greatness.

“Your actions today determine your tomorrow. I, therefore, urge you to hold high the objectives of this programme by shying away from anything that is capable of giving wrong impression about this scheme.

“Try and add value to the system, wherever you are posted Respect the culture and tradition of your host communities and remain security conscious at all times”, Kazaure said.

The State Coordinator Mrs. Florence Yakyor, told Gen. Kazaure, that 1,807 corps members have reported and are registered for the scheme with high spirit

Yakyor, however, regretted that the low perimeter fencing of the camp ground and inadequate multi-purpose hall for training activities were major impediments for the programme.

Saturday Sun reports that the corps members were thrilled as the Director General presented various cash donations to them and the ultimate contribution of “the largest cow in the state” for their social gathering on the camp.