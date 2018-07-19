– The Sun News
Latest
19th July 2018 - HIV: Nigeria accounts for half of new infections in West Africa – UN
19th July 2018 - Herders, farmers clashes worse than Boko Haram – UN
19th July 2018 - Northern, southern leaders lament wanton killings
19th July 2018 - Etebo braces for tough Stoke City challenge
19th July 2018 - MultiChoice signs Iwobi as ambassador
19th July 2018 - Buhari should focus on challenges at home – Secondus
19th July 2018 - Eagles stars drag club to EFCC 
19th July 2018 - NYSC DG reads riot act to state coordinators
19th July 2018 - Match officials arrive for Flying Eagles, Mauritania tie
19th July 2018 - British born Nigerian sets new high jump personal best
Home / Cover / World News / HIV: Nigeria accounts for half of new infections in West Africa – UN
UNAIDS - HIV/AIDS NEW INFECTIONS

HIV: Nigeria accounts for half of new infections in West Africa – UN

— 19th July 2018

The United Nations HIV/AIDS agency (UNAIDS) Executive Director Michel Sidibe disclosed yesterday that Nigeria accounts for about half of all new infections in West Africa.

Sidibe spoke during the presentation of the agency’s report for 2017. His words: “Some countries continue to concern us, such as Nigeria which accounts for about half of all new infections in West Africa.” The report said almost three in five people infected with HIV, or 21.7 million globally, took antiretroviral therapy in 2017, a new record for anti-AIDS drug access, the UN’s HIV/AIDS agency said.

READ ALSO: Nigeria enrols 1.3m HIV/AIDS victims on antiretroviral drugs in first quarter of 2017: UNAIDS

There were 36.9 million people living with the immune system-attacking virus in 2017, of whom 15.2 million were not getting the drugs they need, the lowest number since the epidemic exploded, UNAIDS reported.

Hailing progress in curbing new infections and deaths, the agency nevertheless lamented the mounting human toll: almost 80 million infections and 35.4 million lives lost since the first cases became known in the early 1980s.

Progress made to date risks being halted, even reversed, if funding and world attention is allowed to dwindle, the agency warned. “We are short $7 billion (six billion euros) per year to maintain our results and to achieve our objectives for 2020,” Sidibe told AFP. UNAIDS reported large variation between world regions in the battle against the killer virus.

In the Middle East and North Africa, for example, less than a third of people with HIV have access to ARV, only 36 percent of those in eastern Europe and central Asia, and 40 percent in west and central Africa. For west and central Europe and North America, the number is 78 percent, with about 1.7 million out of 2.2 million infected people on ARV, said UNAIDS.

In east and southern Africa, home to 53 percent of people living with HIV in the world, deaths declined by 42 percent from 2010 to 2017, thanks largely to the widespread rollout of treatment.
Assessing progress towards the target, UNAIDS said 1.8 million people became newly infected with HIV in 2017.

This was down from about 1.9 million the year before, and 3.4 million at the peak of the epidemic in 1996. Deaths declined from 990,000 to 940,000 year-on-year, compared to 1.9 million in 2005 and 1.4 million in 2010.

The number of people on antiretroviral therapy (ART) grew from 19.4 million in 2016 to 21.7 million last year up from a mere 611,000 in the year 2000 and 2.1 million in 2005, said the report released in the run-up to the International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam next week.

This helped boost the number of people living with the virus from 36.3 million in 2016 to 36.9 million last year.

However, “there has been no reduction in AIDS-related mortality in eastern Europe and central Asia since 2010, and deaths from AIDS-related illness increased by 11 percent in the Middle East and North Africa,” cautioned the report.

Sidibe blamed punitive laws, which instead of offering drug users access to clean, uninfected needles, force them underground “hiding and infecting their partners.” He also highlighted the particular vulnerability of children and teenagers.

About 180,000 minors were newly infected with HIV in 2017, and about 110,000 died of AIDS, yet more than 50 percent of under-15s had no access to treatment. “This is unacceptable,” said Sidibe, who warned of creeping apathy and “complacency” in the fight against AIDS. “We can win, but we haven’t won yet,” he said of the global battle.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UNAIDS - HIV/AIDS NEW INFECTIONS

HIV: Nigeria accounts for half of new infections in West Africa – UN

— 19th July 2018

The United Nations HIV/AIDS agency (UNAIDS) Executive Director Michel Sidibe disclosed yesterday that Nigeria accounts for about half of all new infections in West Africa. Sidibe spoke during the presentation of the agency’s report for 2017. His words: “Some countries continue to concern us, such as Nigeria which accounts for about half of all new…

  • BOKO HARAM - Mohamed Ibn Chambas,

    Herders, farmers clashes worse than Boko Haram – UN

    — 19th July 2018

    The Special Representative of UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, has expressed concern over the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers in Nigeria. According to him, the conflicts, which are more pronounced in the Middle Belt region, were becoming “more sophisticated and deadlier.” READ ALSO: Herdsmen, farmers’ clashes: Over 257 killed…

  • WANTON KILLINGS - Extra-Ordinary-Summit-of-Leaders-and-Elders-of-Nigeria-in-Abuja

    Northern, southern leaders lament wanton killings

    — 19th July 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja It was lamentations galore at the Extraordinary Summit of Leaders and Elders of Nigeria in Abuja yesterday. Several elder statesmen decried what they called wanton killings and the deplorable situation in the country. Speaker after speaker from the major and minor ethnic nationalities in Nigeria agreed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government…

  • RESOLVE CHALLENGES at home, says Secondus to President Buhari

    Buhari should focus on challenges at home – Secondus

    — 19th July 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stay back in Nigeria and focus on how to resolve challenges at home. The PDP national chairman said Nigerians are now living in fear due to persistent killings across the country while the Federal Government…

  • NYSC DIRECTOR KAZAURE

    NYSC DG reads riot act to state coordinators

    — 19th July 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure, has warned that the management will come hard on any state coordinator found to be operating at variance with the scheme’s core values. Kazaure handed down the warning at a pre-orientation meeting of the NYSC management with state coordinators and…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share