Chika Abanobi

To do a high quality academic research but eventually have it published in a ‘low-impact’ journal is like winking in the dark: only you know what you are doing; no one else knows. This is the nugget of truth that dons and scholars who presented papers at the 1st National Workshop on Pragmatics Research hosted recently by the Department of English, Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo sought to drive home in the minds of both the established and aspiring academic researchers, as they explored, paper after paper, the pre-workshop symposium entitled, “How to publish in high impact journals.”

Choosing the right journal is as important as the research itself observed Prof. Tunde Opeibi of the Department of English, University of Lagos (UNILAG), who opened the floor with his paper, “High-Impact Journals: Definition, Scope and Distinctions.”

“There is a right journal for every good paper,” he added. Very good and important papers have been killed in non-standard journals, he warned, which he said are published mostly in Nigeria and India. He counseled researchers not to be afraid of being rejected by high impact journals.

“If you don’t want to be criticized then you cannot be in academics.”

