Hit and run driver almost killed me -Duro Ikujenyo, ex-Fela pianist

Ex-Fela pianist, Duro Ikujenyo came within whiskers of losing his life last Saturday when a hit and run driver knocked him down at Odo-Eran bus stop along LASU-Isheri Road around 9pm.

Recalling the experience, the pianist who is currently hospitalised, said he was on his way back from the ATM when a commercial bus came out of the blue and knocked him over, crushing his right leg and fracturing it in the process!

“As I speak to you, I am in serious pain. I was on my way back from the ATM and was about to cross the road when the commercial bus came from behind. It had no lights so there was no way I could have seen it coming. I just felt this massive impact knocking the wind out of my body, as the bus hit me from behind on top speed and sped off,” he narrated.

Ikujenyo says that he came to about 30 minutes later only to discover that he had been rescued by Good Samaritans, who revived and took him home.