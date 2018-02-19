Hiring pastors to fight criminals

The Sun News
19th February 2018 - Fulani herdsmen, farmers and the rest of us In 2001, the Lagos State government consolidated all property and land-based rates and charges previously applicable under Land Rates, Tenement Rates and Neighbourhood Improvement Charge into a single rate.  Thus, the Land Use Charge as prescribed by the Land Use Charge Law, No 11 of 2001 applicable to landed properties in Lagos State commenced on June 22, 2001. This was done with the dual aim of simplifying the payment of property tax and generating additional revenue for the state through efficient enforcement. However, the land use charge of 2001 was not effective in Lagos State as only a few residents were aware of it and even fewer complied with the provisions. A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly (LSHA), Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu, was reported to have lamented in December 2017 that only about 300,000 out of an estimated 2 million eligible properties pay their land use charge. It was no surprise, therefore, that the LSHA on January 16, 2018 organized a public hearing to intimate the citizens of Lagos on the rationale and details of a new bill to repeal the land use charge law 2001. It was an interactive session during which the House also received inputs from stakeholders from across commercial businesses, religious organizations, NGOs, real estate professionals, and the media, among others. Subsequently, the LSHA passed the Land Use Charge Bill 2017 on Monday, January 29, 2018, and signed into law by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday, February 5, 2018. This law has effectively consolidated all land based rates and also incorporated several improvements to enable it correct the inadequacies of the previous land use charge law and reflect current economic realities.  The land use charge is now based on the commercial value of a property and valuation will be assessed by professional estate valuers appointed by the state. Valuation will also now be updated every five years. This will bring more fairness to the annual charge rate as a property owner in Ikorodu, for instance, will pay a markedly lower charge than a property owner in Ikoyi where property values are much higher. It also effectively removes any obsolescence in previous charges that were based on outdated valuations, some dating as far back as 2001. Fairness is also further entrenched in the new law with the establishment of an assessment appeal tribunal where people may appeal the decision that their property is chargeable or any perceived overvaluation of their assets. The scope has also been expanded as the elements of property were broadened to include a building; any improvement on land; a parcel of land, whether or not reclaimed, waterlogged or otherwise; a wharf or pier; and leaseholds of up to ten years. Thus, even that which is commonly called “a bare land” will now be charged an annual rate. This is partly designed to encourage the owners to develop such property. The bill provides a delineation of properties exempted from payment. Such properties like registered educational institutions and public or private libraries are now only exempted once they are certified by the commissioner to be non-profit making. Property owned and occupied by a religious body will be exempt if used exclusively as a place of worship or religious education. If used otherwise, they become chargeable. Other exemptions include public cemeteries and burial grounds, all palaces of recognized Obas and Chiefs, and any property specifically exempted by the executive governor of Lagos State. Properties occupied by non-profit making organizations may get only partial relief and not complete exemptions The law also makes provision for self-billing and electronic payment of the land use charge by owners. This is an indication that the government is employing technology to make compliance much easier. To further ease the burden on citizens as well as incentivize prompt payments, reliefs have been included in the bill. Lagos State retirees will get 100% relief (no charge) while factors like the age of a property owner, any physical challenges (or disability), and duration of residency may confer some partial relief. Prompt payments will confer some relief as well. In line with its pledge to carry stakeholders along, the government has kicked off an awareness campaign through multiple communication and media channels to enlighten the populace on the imperative of taxation. In the mix include the print media, television and radio; the internet and social media as well as engagement with key influencers in the state.  In this way, citizens will become fully aware of the details of the new land use charge, understand their obligations and act accordingly. The government is also publicizing the process of paying the new land use charge. To achieve its ultimate goal, enforcement of the law must be vigorous. The incentives and reliefs embedded in the law clearly shows that government intends to employ moral suasion. A successful enlightenment campaign will undoubtedly make enforcement much seamless. When citizens better understand the necessity of the charge and their roles in the scheme of things, it’s easier to get their buy in. Enforcement should be strict nonetheless and will require courteous displays of discipline, diligence and consistency on the part of the agencies of government that will pursue compliance to the provisions of the law. The previous effort through the land use charge law of 2001 was largely ineffective due to several factors.  For one, the general attitude towards taxation has been fraught with indifference and suspicion of government. This is due in part to over-reliance on funding from the federal government from the proceeds of crude oil sales and also a lack of transparency and accountability on the part of governments on the details of state expenditure.  There was also very low public enlightenment on the importance and usefulness of the Lagos land use charge as well as the duties and responsibilities of citizens. The responsibility of tenants versus property owners/landlords generated lots of conflicts, mainly due to ignorance. Enforcement of the policy by government also left a lot to be desired. Land owners continued to receive charges such as ground rent and tenement rate which were consolidated in the land use charge. This was coupled with the poor state of information on property ownership resulting in difficulties in administering charges to owners of properties. The Lagos State government with its declared aspiration to become a megacity as well as grow the state’s economy to become Africa’s third largest faces a monumental task of creating an environment that can trigger the level of productivity required for this growth and development. However, it is a task the government has set itself to accomplish. To achieve this, the government, apart from shaping the context and institutional structure to create a favourable business environment, has also identified the need to close the huge infrastructure gap that exists in the state. The dearth of physical and social infrastructure has continued to make unattainable the level of productivity required to achieve sustainable growth and development. It is in this regard that the Lagos State government is overhauling the tax regime in the state to enthrone efficient taxation as a major revenue source to fund infrastructure development among other initiatives. To its credit, the Lagos State government under Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has since its inception taken on the Lagos infrastructure burden headlong. Notable improvements and projects on Lagos infrastructure include street lighting and construction of lay bys across the state; the Jubilee Bridge that has decongested traffic around the Ajah axis; the reconstruction of the roundabouts on Lekki-Epe Expressway; the AbuleEgba Bridge; the Pen Cinema Bridge; contracts already concluded for the fourth mainland bridge and light rail construction projects; the expansion/reconstruction of International Airport Road currently underway. According to Governor Ambode, Lagos State requires funds in the region of $50 billion to fund its infrastructure gap. The source of revenue remains the monthly allocations from the federation account, capital receipts and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). The steady growth in the population of Lagos (currently estimated at some 24m), the decline in the funds allocated from the federation and expanding infrastructure gap constrains the government to fashion creative ways to fund its developmental needs. This translates essentially to finding ways to improve IGR which should not, however, impose a heavy burden on the citizens. The Land Use Charge law is a welcome step in this direction, a win-win situation for all. Everyone looks forward to a Lagos that works for its entire people. Obagbemi writes from Lagos.
Mr. Konbowei Benson is worried, seriously worried. Each day he wakes up, he sees or hears the exploits of kidnappers in his constituency. Armed robbers operate with impunity. Pirates, ritual killers and rapists are on the prowl. The worst is that the youths of the region struggle to acquire powers of invincibility. They have transported many idols, evil deities from other parts of Nigeria to their region and covenanted with them. The ‘devil,’ so to say, has established his kingdom in this unfortunate area. 

“Owing to this unholy marriage with the devil,” Benson regretted, “destinies have been shifted/destroyed. Darkness now is hovering all over the region, respect for constituted authorities is relegated to the background and these criminal activities have continued unabated.”

In case you don’t know, Benson is the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly. His constituency is Southern Ijaw Constituency 4, comprising 29 communities.

To root out these evils from his place, the lawmaker discovered a master strategy. He has hired a powerful man of God called Dr. Uma Ukpai to prepare for a battle with the criminals. The major instrument for this war is a three-day crusade. This, he believes, will put a stop to all the criminal activities in the region by divine intervention.

Benson is not alone in his belief. When you talk to five Nigerians, at least three will tell you that prayer is the only solution to our problems. “This country needs divine intervention,” is the usual cliché.

Numerous religious bodies in Nigeria are living up to this expectation. For years now, the Catholic Church has been saying Prayer for Nigeria in Distress. The chant of “Holy Ghost fire” by Pentecostal churches can bring down a roof. Every year, government sponsors some individuals to Mecca and Rome or Jerusalem for pilgrimage. All these are to seek divine intervention in our affairs. 

Amid these prayers is the usual call for tithe and seed sowing. And the pastors are smiling to the bank. It is such that Nigerian pastors are among the richest in the world.

Even the Catholic Church, which used to emphasise salvation of souls over tithe/seed sowing, has joined the fray. In almost every parish now, the authorities devote some Sundays for tithe offerings and seed sowing. There is a new one now. They call it first fruit offering.

In my parish the other day, some representatives of the Charismatic society of the church came to the altar to sensitise us about the importance of first fruit offering, which we have not been observing in the Catholic Church. First fruit means your first income of the year. Quoting some portions of the Old Testament, they told us that offering our first fruit would usher in prosperity and bountiful blessings from God.

Every month, some churches ask those marking their birthdays to come to the altar for prayers. After the prayers, the priest would ask them to “cut cake for the Lord.”   

A lot of people give this cake to the Lord not because they so much love to do so, but because they believe that when they do that, God will multiply their income. This belief in divine intervention is such that some people, who don’t do any work at all, go to prayer houses every day, hoping and expecting some manna to fall from heaven.

This is one strong indication that government has failed in its major responsibilities. There is a lot of fear and anxiety in the land. Almost everywhere you go, you see terror; you witness hardship/acute poverty; you encounter poor leadership.

Currently, the menace of herdsmen in different parts of the country has dominated discourse. They are on a killing spree. Sometimes, even pregnant women and their foetuses are not spared. There is no need recounting other gory incidents of terror and crime Nigerians contend with every day. So far, the best President Muhammadu Buhari has offered is a tepid response. 

In the area of economy, Nigerians don’t fare better. Millions of people have lost their jobs. Many of those who are working are either underpaid or owed arrears of salary. Some are so dejected that they either commit suicide or attempt to sell their children to survive.

In October last year, a 54-year-old director in the Kogi State Civil Service, Mr. Edward Soje, committed suicide. The man decided to take his life barely 10 days after his wife of 17 years gave birth to a set of male triplets in a private hospital in Abuja. A Grade Level 16 officer in the Kogi State Teaching Service Commission, Soje was being owed 11 months’ salary arrears as at the time he took his life.

Recently, former President Olusegun Obasanjo spoke the minds of many Nigerians when he lambasted President Buhari for not living up to expectations. Obasanjo capped his assessment of the present regime by asking Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.

What we must cast out from our system is negative thinking, laziness, clannishness, self-centredness and illiteracy. We need to seek practical solutions to practical/physical problems and leave the ‘men of God’ to handle the race for heaven.

Advanced nations of this world seek solutions to their problems by engaging in scientific research and innovations. Already, they are gradually replacing fuel cars with electric ones. Research is at an advanced stage to build flying cars. And we are here casting and binding imaginary witches and wizards.

Religion should be a personal thing. As a Catholic, I go to church on Sundays and any other day I so desire to pray to my God to crown my efforts with success. I also go to bed and wake up praying to God to give me His divine protection and blessings. The dialogue is between me and my God.

Speaker Benson and other lawmakers were elected to enact laws that will bring order in the society. The executive arm of government is there to execute these laws. If the chants of Holy Ghost fire were to solve our problems, by now the so-called devil would have since gone extinct in Nigeria.

My happiness is that the Bayelsa State Governor is not thinking like Benson. He is doing his best to bring practical solutions to the problems of his people. For instance, he has transformed education in his state such that Bayelsa now has the best of public schools in the country.

The governor believes that a refined and educated mind will hardly think of heinous crimes to commit.

During a recent inter-ministerial/agencies briefing to mark his six years in office, Governor Seriake Dickson said his administration placed much premium on security. He noted that, in the absence of good security architecture, all segments of the economy would suffer a devastating blow.

After establishing the state security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo, the state government went to Doo Akpo Marine and conceptualised security boats. Most of these boats are currently being used by security forces in the state.

As presently structured, the security agencies in the country will not find it easy containing criminal activities in some of our localities. For instance, Bayelsa State has only 4,000 policemen to police the state. Out of this number, only about 20 per cent are active and working.

As the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 5, Mr. Rasheed Akintunde, put it recently, a study by the police headquarters indicated that only 20 per cent of policemen in Nigeria were active and working. Every ‘big man’ wants his own security.

“Even religious leaders want personal security. So, after all that, we find that it’s only 20 per cent remaining to guard other places,” Akintunde regretted.

Besides, the Federal Government is in charge of the police, the army and all the other major security agencies in the country. This shouldn’t be so.

The Federal Government should facilitate the establishment of state police in the country. This will go a long way in curbing incidents of crime in communities. It is improper for a governor to wait for the Inspector-General of Police to tackle crime in his state. Imagine if Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State had control over the security apparatus in his state, by now the terrorists masquerading as herdsmen would have learnt a lesson or two on how not to invade innocent people in their domain.

Policing should be brought down to the grassroots. I’m happy the Presidency is thinking in this direction now. Recently, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo spoke in favour of state police.

Even the new Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, Mr. Don Awunah, understands the importance of community policing. Speaking after assuming office in Yenagoa recently, Awunah vowed to deploy community policing strategy to reduce crime in the state.

Let the honourable Speaker remember that it is not prayer that made China and Singapore what they are today. It is good leadership. Crime is not a spiritual thing. So, we must seek physical solutions to physical things and leave spiritual matters for the spiritualists. Besides, no matter how many times we chant Holy Ghost fire, spirits don’t die.

