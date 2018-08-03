Higuain completes Milan switch 

AC Milan have announced the loan signing of Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus after the striker posed in the club’s shirt.

The 30-year-old finalised his move to the Italian giants after completing his medical at the club on Thursday morning.

The loan move could see Leonardo Bonucci make a sensational return to Juve after just one season at the San Siro with the Italian champions’ promising defender Mattia Caldara also believed to be involved in the deal.

The deal for the forward materialised following Cristiano Ronaldo’s huge £100million move from Real Madrid in July.

With boss Massimiliano Allegri and chairman Andrea Agnelli set to do everything they can to accommodate their £100m asset, the subsequent departure of the centre forward should come as little surprise.

Higuain moved to Juventus in 2016 for €90m (£79m) after scoring a record 36 Serie A goals in the previous season for Napoli. His sudden departure in Naples infuriated supporters.

The 30-year-old has won Serie A and Coppa Italia titles in each of his two seasons with Juventus and scored 55 goals in 105 appearances in all competitions, including 40 goals in 73 outings in Serie A.