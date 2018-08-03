– The Sun News
3rd August 2018 - Higuain completes Milan switch 
3rd August 2018 - Rivers APC congress crisis: Court fixes judgment September 24
3rd August 2018 - Job creation: Obaseki assures Edo youths of preference in new economic order
3rd August 2018 - 2019: PDP’ll field popular candidates –Dickson
3rd August 2018 - I’m ready to be part of positive change in 2019, says Wike
3rd August 2018 - Akwa Ibom: Sacrifice, panacea for economic, security challenges –Speaker
3rd August 2018 - Lagos hosts state Assemblies’ Speakers today
3rd August 2018 - Cleric knocks FG on herdsmen killings
3rd August 2018 - Expulsion: Kashamu dares PDP, organises rally in Ogun
3rd August 2018 - UNICEF: Nigeria losses N18b to inadequate exclusive breastfeeding
Higuain completes Milan switch 

— 3rd August 2018

AC Milan have announced the loan signing of Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus after the striker posed in the club’s shirt.

The 30-year-old finalised his move to the Italian giants after completing his medical at the club on Thursday morning.

The loan move could see Leonardo Bonucci make a sensational return to Juve after just one season at the San Siro with the Italian champions’ promising defender Mattia Caldara also believed to be involved in the deal.

The deal for the forward materialised following Cristiano Ronaldo’s huge £100million move from Real Madrid in July.

With boss Massimiliano Allegri and chairman Andrea Agnelli set to do everything they can to accommodate their £100m asset, the subsequent departure of the centre forward should come as little surprise.

Higuain moved to Juventus in 2016 for €90m (£79m) after scoring a record 36 Serie A goals in the previous season for Napoli. His sudden departure in Naples infuriated supporters.

The 30-year-old has won Serie A and Coppa Italia titles in each of his two seasons with Juventus and scored 55 goals in 105 appearances in all competitions, including 40 goals in 73 outings in Serie A.

RIVERS APC

Rivers APC congress crisis: Court fixes judgment September 24

— 3rd August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, has fixed September 24 to deliver  judgment on the of All Progressives Congress (APC) ward, local government and state congresses. The trial judge, Justice Chiwendu Nwogu, adjourned till September to give judgment on the substantive case, after yesterday’s court proceedings, where the…

  • OBASEKI

    Job creation: Obaseki assures Edo youths of preference in new economic order

    — 3rd August 2018

    Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has assured qualified youths of preferential treatment in the new economic order taking shape in the state. Obaseki gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by the Association of Esan Professionals (AEP), at Government House, in Benin. He said youths sponsored by AEP for…

  • DICKSON

    2019: PDP’ll field popular candidates –Dickson

    — 3rd August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has assured the people that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will only field and support popular candidates, who can win elections freely and fairly during the 2019 general election. The governor, therefore, appealed for calm ahead of the election amid jostling for tickets of the Peoples Democratic…

  • WIKE

    I’m ready to be part of positive change in 2019, says Wike

    — 3rd August 2018

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has restated his resolve to be part of history and positive change in the country in 2019.  The governor stated this on Wednesday at the Government, Port Harcourt, when he reacted to the defection of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic…

  • AKWA IBOM

    Akwa Ibom: Sacrifice, panacea for economic, security challenges –Speaker

    — 3rd August 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo  Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Speaker, Onofiok Luke, has recommended patriotism, selflessness, and collective sacrifices as panacea to the prevailing economic and security crises plaguing the country. Speaking yesterday during a courtesy call on him by the state command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), led by new Comptroller, Livingstone Amadi…

