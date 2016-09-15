The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
15th September 2016 - Highway TO HELL!
15th September 2016 - Tourism will bail Nigeria out of recession –Ooni
15th September 2016 - Osun Osogbo Festival: How artistes promoted Yoruba culture, fashions
15th September 2016 - 47 suspected criminals arrested in Oyo
15th September 2016 - Nigerian newspaper industry records N143bn ad revenue in 10 years
15th September 2016 - Electricity firms urged to borrow to improve service
15th September 2016 - MSMEs fund hits N220 billion –CBN
15th September 2016 - Nigeria’s recession as opportunity for banks to do things differently
15th September 2016 - Russia 2018: Eagles must sit up or forget World Cup –Eguavoen
15th September 2016 - Rio 2016 Paralympics: Orji wins gold number 8 for Team Nigeria
Home / South-west Magazine / Highway TO HELL!
ikare road CC

Highway TO HELL!

— 15th September 2016

Motorists, travellers, stakeholders recount ugly experiences on Owo/Ikare-Akoko Road

‘Why Federal Govt must rescue us from  this road’

From bamigbola gbolagunte, Akure

A recent visit to the ever-busy Owo/Ikare-Akoko Road in the northern part of Ondo State revealed a road in a complete state of disrepair. It is characterized by potholes and cut-off sections laden with pebbles put in place by volunteers.
The road, despite its significance as it joins the South Western part of the country to the North has over the years been abandoned by the Federal Government. No thanks to the immediate past administration, which claimed to have awarded the contract for the expansion of the road, with nothing to show for it.
The exact number of lives lost on the road could not be ascertained at press time. Hardly is there any day that fatal accident would not occur on the road, turning the road to a death trap.
Efforts to get the attention of the Federal Government by residents of both Owo and Ikare-Akoko failed. Staff of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo and the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, who reside in Akure, ply the road daily and many of them have been victims of the evil that happen on the bad.
Aside lives that were being lost on the road, the potholes and ditches, coupled with the narrowness of the road often cause heavy traffic. There were occasions that trailers fell on the road making other motorists to sleep on the road. This is because there is no alternative route.
Efforts made by the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) to ameliorate the sufferings of motorists and passengers on the road have not yielded any result. The situation has become more terrible as a result of recent rains, making it difficult for drivers to navigate. This has also resulted in increase in accident rate, as no fewer than seven accidents were recorded last week alone.
Residents of the adjourning towns to Ikare-Akoko and Owo, which include Oka-Akoko, Etioro-Akokoko, Agindi-Akoko and Akungba-Akoko have sorrowful tales of the road to share. It was gathered that the heavy concentration of trucks damaged the road and contributed to accident cases. A good number of trucks belonging to companies and private individuals was said to have been involved in accident at different times on the road.
According to statistics released by the Ondo State sector command of the FRSC, accidents on the road had consumed over 250 persons. In this year alone, more than 45 lives were lost to vehicular accidents and the major cause of accident was said to be the topography of the road, which was constructed on the valley between hills.
The member representing Akoko North West/South in the House of Representatives, Babatunde Kolawole, said he made several attempts to call the attention of the Federal Government to the road, promising that the road would soon be rehabilitated.
A community leader in Oka-Akoko, Mr Wale Gidado, said he convened a stakeholders’ meeting on the way out of the problem. He noted that the road has caused the untimely death of many residents of Oka-Akoko, Ikare-Akoko and other communities:
“On a single day, six accidents occurred at different locations on the road. The family members of those who died in the accident are still living with the ugly memory till today. This is the reason we are calling on the Federal Government to do something urgently to prevent further death on the road.
“Our children cannot go out the way they want both in the day and at night. We cannot allow our children to go to school on their own, all for the fear of accident on the highway that passed here to
Abuja. Particularly, trucks plying the road are often responsible for many of the accidents on the road.
The Federal Government awarded the construction of the road in 1996, and we had taught that the road
would bring development to our town and other communities around us. But the road has brought untold problem and calamity to us as a community as it had consumed many lives of our dear people.
“I have the record to show that over 250 lives of innocent people have been lost on this road at different times. In fact, 87 people died on a single day in an accident. This is gruesome and highly unfortunate.
“We have done our best to call government’s attention to the situation, but nothing meaningful has ever been done by our government, both at the federal and state levels.”
Another community leader, Mr Saliu Kolawole, observed: “Though, residents of Ikare and Owo are always the victims of the accident, many travelers who are not indigenes of the town have also died on the road. So, it is not just an issue that affects our towns but it is an issue about Nigeria, which our government must address.”
He submitted that the road should be rehabilitated if accident will be prevented on it, just as he noted that signposts should be erected at different points for drivers to be informed of the topography of the road, especially while approaching it from either the South or the North.
He also suggested that heavy trucks should be discouraged from passing the road, while the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) is made to constantly rehabilitate bad portions of the road to avoid accidents.
A commercial driver, Mr. Kolade Williams, said he had ugly experiences on the road and called on the Federal Government to repair it, saying the road has continued to be a death trap. Plying the route, he said, is a terrible experience as he has to spend thousands of naira on monthly basis on his health and servicing his vehicle.

Bad road

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ogunkoya

Nigerian newspaper industry records N143bn ad revenue in 10 years

— 15th September 2016

By Bimbola Oyesola Advertising income for Newspapers in Nigeria was reported to have hit N143.1 billion between 2006 and December 2015, revealing a wavy pattern that reached its peak in 2014 with N25 billion; and declined to 23.7 billion at the end of 2015. According to a special edition of mediafacts in the last ten…

  • Electricity1

    Electricity firms urged to borrow to improve service

    — 15th September 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe Following the low performance rating of electricity distribution firms in the country, the Acting Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Dr.  Vincent Onome Akpotaire, has advised the owners of the successor companies of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to borrow from both local and international funding sources to improve their…

  • emefiele-CBN

    MSMEs fund hits N220 billion –CBN

    — 15th September 2016

    From Chukwudera Eze, Enugu The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the weekend in Enugu disclosed that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) fund has hit N220 billion. The bank which announced this at a three-day sensitisation fair it embarked upon to create awareness, said the apex bank was also in Enugu to explain…

  • sekibo, Heritage MD

    Nigeria’s recession as opportunity for banks to do things differently

    — 15th September 2016

    By Amechi Ogbonna When a fortnight ago, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) officially declared that the Nigerian economy was in the midst of a full blown recession, it immediately sent a clear message to all Nigerians that only a collaborative effort of all stakeholders can salvage the economy. Even before NBS’s declaration however, more…

  • prof abc nwosuCC

    Why North is afraid of restructuring –ABC Nwosu

    — 15th September 2016

    By Iheanacho Nwosu,Abuja Prof ABC Nwosu served as Political Adviser to erstwhile President Olusegun Obasanjo. He was later appointed minister of Health. In this interview, he spoke on the ongoing debate over restructuring. He argued that those kicking against restructuring are doing so because they are benefitting from the current warped system. He also spoke on…

  • 1-Prince-Tony-Momohccc

    Recession: Nigeria will soon bounce back –Tony Momoh

    — 15th September 2016

    By Willy Eya Prince Tony Momoh is former Minister of information and National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC). He believes that despite the challenges facing the nation, people should not lose hope. In this interview on phone, he spoke on various issues including his belief that President Muhammadu Buhari would lead…

  • Prof. Mahmood Yakubu,

    Edo Guber Watch: Oshiomhole has lost people’s confidence –Wike

    — 15th September 2016

    From: Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has berated Governor Adams Oshiomhole over his penchant for lies and his inconsistencies and panic over the rejection  of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State. Governor Wike stated that it was completely untrue that he and his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa mobilised…

  • SERAP-logo

    SERAP: FG must prosecute Patience Jonathan within 7 days

    — 15th September 2016

    The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami to institute criminal proceedings against Patience Jonathan within seven days. The human rights group asked the AGF to act as a defender of public interest by exercising his powers under section 174(1) of the constitution. In a letter signed…

  • Boko Haram

    Boko Haram new video: Anger trails threat to capture Buhari

    — 15th September 2016

    It’s biggest joke of the century – Military From Desmond Mgboh, Kano, Molly Kilete, Abuja, Taiwo Amodu Amid anger, the military and prominent Nigerians yesterday dismissed the threat by Boko Haram to capture President Muhammadu Buhari. Insurgent group, Boko Haram, had in a new video posted yesterday,  boasted that it would seize Buhari with ‘our…

  • flood massive

    Flood: 1 die as Osun residents count losses

    — 15th September 2016

    Tragedy struck at Oke Onitea area of Osogbo on Tuesday when Ebenezer Olabode was swept away by flood on Tuesday. His remains was recovered yesterday by a rescue team of officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) including policemen and six local divers. The rescue team were said to have searched for…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351