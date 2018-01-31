Highs and lows of NOUN convocation

How hoteliers, sex workers smiled to bank

Fred Ezeh

Last week Saturday, January 20, was an unforgettable day for the staff and management of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), as well as residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Though it was supposed to be the seventh convocation of NOUN, the event turned out to be much more. It was a convocation with a difference. It was not only because of the number of students that graduated (14,771) but also on account of some notable personalities that graced the occasion, particularly the presence and involvement of former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who was awarded a doctorate degree in Christian theology.

The event, as expected, did not only draw the attention and presence of thousands of graduands from across Nigeria, it also drew family members, political friends and associates of the ex-Nigerian President, as well as other graduands. They came out in their numbers to participate in the exercise and celebrate his feat of being the first Ph.D graduate of NOUN.

The presence of Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson, deputy governor of Ogun State, Yetunde Onanuga, an array of pro-chancellors and vice chancellors, members of the National Assembly and several other stakeholders added colour to the event.

The presence of the dignitaries and thousands of graduands from across different NOUN study centres, alongside their family members and well-wishers increased the pressure on already over-stretched basic facilities in Abuja.

The event was scheduled for 10am at NOUN’s convocation ground in Abuja. But guests, graduands, journalists and NOUN staffs began to arrive the venue as early as 7am, perhaps, to secure a position that could guarantee them vantage view of all the proceedings, particularly the highlight of the event, the award of a Ph.D to Obasanjo.

As usual, camera men and journalists had a running battle with security officials, who had tough time controlling the crowd. Virtually everybody was eager to take pictures and record videos of the event.

However, some privileged and smart petty traders took advantage of the large gathering to make brisk business. They provided services like recharge cards, water, zobo, kunu and other soft drinks that were needed by many who were punished by the scorching sun.

Their services were well appreciated by thousands of graduands who needed such beverages and food to quench their thirst, to the advantage of the traders that smiled to the bank.

A food vendor who identified herself as Martha, told Daily Sun that she was shocked by the number of food requests that came her way.

She said: “This was my first time to sell food here. I thought it was what only me could handle but otherwise was the case. I was overwhelmed by the demand to the point that I couldn’t meet people’s demand because I was the only one that was serving the food. Unfortunately, those who could not wait left out of anger in search of alternatives.

“Even with the emergency provision I made for someone to join me, I could still not meet the demand of the people. But I have learnt a big lesson and will prepare well for next year’s exercise.”

Meanwhile, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corp, National Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Police, FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services, otherwise known as VIO, and in-house security officials who were deployed along the road and adjoining junctions also had hectic time trying to control motorists.

But their presence, perhaps, helped in maintaining a level of sanity. Guests, residents of communities and estates around the venue and other road users were forced to spend hours on the road as a result of the unprecedented surge in human and vehicular movement, especially the sport utility vehicles that conveyed the special guests and VIPs.

On the positive side, the event gave a boost to economic activities in Abuja. Findings by Daily Sun showed that hotels, gardens, bars and other entertainment spots witnessed a business boom as a result of private receptions.

While commercial vehicle operators took advantage of the visitors to make extra money, commercial sex workers also made themselves available to service the visitors who might need their company.

Many other business and political-minded persons also grabbed the opportunity to boost their political and economic interests, either by identifying with former President Obasanjo or other notable names that participated in the convocation.

Meanwhile, the best graduating student, Adebayo Fabiyi, who was celebrated by the school management, described NOUN as a great platform for enduring education and knowledge.

Fabiyi said he was impressed with the quality of education and attention he got from the school, contrary to the notion that education acquired from Open and Distance Learning, was inferior to conventional universities.