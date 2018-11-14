Separation should never take place where there is good behaviour hence genuine love lifts one’s being higher in the scale of harmony and happiness.
Prof. Nathan Uzorma Protus
“I was so sick to the point of death; I have visited many hospitals within and outside the country but no medical practitioner was able to discover what exactly is wrong with me. I was dying and losing strength day after day. Even some traditional medicine doctors I consulted were unable to heal me. Someone introduced me to your column and I read it and was convinced that my healing will come through you hence I contacted you. The good news is that after I used the seven bottles of the oil you sent to me, I became healed and the entire sickness vanished and my body became like that of a baby. Nobody knew that I was poisoned until I vomited something that looks like a black stone and I regained myself after that. I am completely healed and God has answered me through you…”
Email: [email protected]
READ ALSO: Why my promotion of herbal medicine has been so successful
“Life taught me how to live in abject penury and lack. I was rejected by everybody for no cause and my parents died when I was ten years old. No hope to go to school and was left to suffer as the only child. My maternal uncle took me and started assisting me to the extent that I managed to finish primary school education and started doing business with him in Edo state. My desire was to go to school but was left alone to fate; by the grace of God when I started my business after serving my uncle for over fifteen years he gave me a little money which eventually vanished and I started suffering again without any helper. When I contacted you and appealed for your help, you on your own sent me two bottles of your oil which I used and followed your instructions. After the prayer, some friends came to my aid and assisted me financially to start up my business again. To God be the glory, the business I started few months ago is seriously advancing and sales made on daily basis to my surprise. God is actually using you and I have also started my dream of going to school. God bless you sir…”
– Mr. Charles Duru
May I use this juncture to inform my readers that if Adam had claimed one of the female animals as a wife the reverse would have been the case today in our world. Nevertheless, he did not make a wrong “choice” but God saw his loneliness and caused him to sleep in order to make a woman out of him. When Adam saw Eve he accepted and received her with his whole heart. Adam loved Eve and thus called her woman.
NOTE: It is a principal rule for a wife to respect her husband while the husband has to love. One of the reasons for which God commanded this is because the man existed first; in addition, the woman was made from man. Therefore, if the man (Adam) did not give a name to the woman, she (every woman including Eve) would have no name today. Women should praise God for the men for we gave them names.
The Love Adam had on the creatures was unselfish thus could not exist alone but required Eve to share it from him. Love supports the soul to struggle to advance, no wonder Jesus Christ taught humanity how to love by laying down His life. I am convinced that one of the reasons God created women is for them to help in the advancement of human race via procreation. Every woman is one. No reasonable man marries a woman in order to ruin her life or career. I believe that what every man needs from his wife is good behaviour. Separation should never take place where there is good behaviour hence genuine love lifts one’s being higher in the scale of harmony and happiness. Both sexes should exercise equal love in consonance with the sayings of Christ in Matthew 7:12 thus: “Therefore all things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them, for this is the law and prophets”.
It should be emphasized here that any woman, who wants her husband to sacrifice his life in all matrimonial issues, should also be ready to sacrifice her life in order to fulfill the law of God. Fulfilling the different demands of both sexes in sympathy is what promotes matrimonial love. Every woman is one. What any woman can do, any other woman may as well do. For your information a woman is like a soup cooked in a big pot for everybody. Consequently an invitation was made for men to come and take from the same pot of soup, they were instructed to come to collect the soup from the same big pot. Some came with rubber plate; another group of men came with breakable plates, another few group came with plastic plate while others came with stainless plate. These different plates are also in different colours.
Everybody was on the queue to scoop the same soup from the same source with different plates. Remember it is the same soup that everybody is after, but not the plate. Every woman is one. The same illustration is for both man and woman. The question I have always asked promiscuous men and women is, is the colour of the plate or the plate itself more important than the soup? Don’t forget that you cannot eat with the colour of the plate rather with the soup. With this understanding what every man is after is the soup and not the colour of the plate.
What is very essential is the plate and the soup and not the colour of the plate. Ignorant men and women attach importance to colours, while the wise uses the plate and not the colour. The most important is the plate and the soup. Without the soup there will be no procreation and without the plate there will be no love and harmony. But with the plate and the soup, procreation and compatibility becomes the creed of unity. The soup is the indispensable part of the woman or the supreme part that makes a woman what she is (her sexual organ). While the plates is her behaviour which is the aspect that promotes peace, joy, unity, love, harmony to mention but a few. I wish to state here that what a man is looking for in every woman is good behaviour; the same thing is applicable to the woman. This however does not annul the possibility of an individual making a choice of his or her own in terms of colour. Discord and separation could register its presence at home when good behaviour is not found. While the colour as it implies is about the completion or the colour of the person which has nothing to do in reality to the wise, who is after his destined partner. It becomes repulsive and unchristian for any man to divorce a woman consequent upon not being sexually active.
It however, becomes repugnant for a man to divorce a woman because she has a bad complexion. Above all, any man who does any of the above, sins against God and man while any man who divorces a woman consequent upon matrimonial duplicity, infidelity and incompatibility of disposition is protecting divine understanding of spiritual and social civilization in the world of man “… for where no law is, there is no transgression” Rom. 4:15.
Leave a Reply