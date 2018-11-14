“I was so sick to the point of death; I have visited many hospitals within and outside the country but no medical practitioner was able to discover what exactly is wrong with me. I was dying and losing strength day after day. Even some traditional medicine doctors I consulted were unable to heal me. Someone introduced me to your column and I read it and was convinced that my healing will come through you hence I contacted you. The good news is that after I used the seven bottles of the oil you sent to me, I became healed and the entire sickness vanished and my body became like that of a baby. Nobody knew that I was poisoned until I vomited something that looks like a black stone and I regained myself after that. I am completely healed and God has answered me through you…”

Email: [email protected]

READ ALSO: Why my promotion of herbal medicine has been so successful

“Life taught me how to live in abject penury and lack. I was rejected by everybody for no cause and my parents died when I was ten years old. No hope to go to school and was left to suffer as the only child. My maternal uncle took me and started assisting me to the extent that I managed to finish primary school education and started doing business with him in Edo state. My desire was to go to school but was left alone to fate; by the grace of God when I started my business after serving my uncle for over fifteen years he gave me a little money which eventually vanished and I started suffering again without any helper. When I contacted you and appealed for your help, you on your own sent me two bottles of your oil which I used and followed your instructions. After the prayer, some friends came to my aid and assisted me financially to start up my business again. To God be the glory, the business I started few months ago is seriously advancing and sales made on daily basis to my surprise. God is actually using you and I have also started my dream of going to school. God bless you sir…”

– Mr. Charles Duru