The Sun News
Latest
22nd February 2018 - Higher institutions football league starts July
22nd February 2018 - Winter Olympics: Nigeria’s Bobsled team gets thumbs up
22nd February 2018 - CAF club competitions: Plateau, MFM, Akwa show class
22nd February 2018 - Tornadoes boots out Onuh
22nd February 2018 - Russia 2018: Etim Esin tasks Rohr on Moses, others
22nd February 2018 - Infantino hails NFF, says Russia is set for World Cup
22nd February 2018 - NOGIG 2018: NLNG dominates swimming
22nd February 2018 - Two s/finalists emerge in Zenith/Delta Principals’ Cup
22nd February 2018 - Herdsmen: Buhari’s handling of killings suspicious – jang
22nd February 2018 - Let’s run Nigeria as business -Ejikeme
Home / Sports / Higher institutions football league starts July

Higher institutions football league starts July

— 22nd February 2018

The Nigeria University Games Association in conjunction with Pace Sports Entertainment Limited has concluded arrangements to stage a football competition for universities registered with NUGA.
Both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday in Lagos to kick-start the competition tagged Higher Institutions Football League (HIFL)
The event is billed to take place between July 28 and October 27, 2018 in eight zones and for the period of 14 weeks, 30 matches will be played. Already, the institutions have been divided into the two groups- the Atlantic (South) and Savannah (North) groups- for logistics reasons.
According to Head Strategy at Pace Sports Entertainment and marketing, Olamide Adeyemo, the competition will be on home and away basis while the final four matches will take place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.
“We have been on this project for over one year and so we have held many meetings to look at all areas to make the event a huge success. We are committed to engage the students and use this platform to help in the development of sports facilities across the institutions in the country,” Adeyemo said.
NUGA President, Stephen Hamafyelto, expressed delight on the forthcoming competition which has the endorsement of the Nigeria Football Federation.
The Technical Partner of the Project, and chief Executive officer of Green White Green outfit, Alhaji Shuaibu Gara-Gombe, said the project will a good platform for students to exhibit their talents to the world.

Gara-Gombe said: “The HIFL is aimed at filling a vacuum that has been created a long time in the Nigerian sports landscape. We are faced with a motion and no movement situation because government is in front but we cannot continue like that in sports.
“Government cannot do everything. There is a big platform for the private sector in this initiative and this time we want to use this competition to make a big statement and set a standard.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Infantino hails NFF, says Russia is set for World Cup

— 22nd February 2018

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has poured encomiums on the Amaju Pinnick –led NFF, saying the Nigerian Federation has shown excellent vision and focus and has taken giant strides over the past two years. The world’s number one football administrator, who also condoled with the NFF and the family of Kano Pillars’ player Chinedu Udoji who…

  • Herdsmen: Buhari’s handling of killings suspicious – jang

    — 22nd February 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Immediate past Plateau State governor and member, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustee (BoT), Senator Jonah Jang has revealed his intention to contest next year’s presidential election. He berated President Muhammadu Buhari for his inability to tackle herdsmen’s killings. He also spoke on other national issues. Recently, former president, Olusegun Obasanjo…

  • Let’s run Nigeria as business -Ejikeme

    — 22nd February 2018

    Kenechukwu Madukaife   A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC),  Chukwuanugo Ejikeme, in this interview said that the polity is in a chaotic state and needs redemption, insisting that Nigeria will prosper if run as a commercial venture.     What’s your take on the state of the nation? The fact is that Nigeria…

  • Don’t politicise Zamfara killings, ALGON boss tells politicians

    — 22nd February 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna   Aliyu Abubakar is the chairman, Tsafe council of Zamfara State as well as the national Vice President of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria  (ALGON).  In this interview, Abubakar said playing politics with security challenges in Zamfara amounts to political immaturity. Your state is one of the states in the…

  • How to overcome bad breath once and for all

    — 22nd February 2018

    Job Osazuwa Nothing could be more embarrassing when someone either rudely or politely tells you that an unfriendly odour emanates from your mouth. It is bad breath. The condition chokes the people around the person who suffers it. The realisation of the implication demoralises the sufferer, in no small measure. Bad breath can easily be…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share