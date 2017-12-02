High society storm Tola Adegbite fashion brand launch

Birds of same feather, they say, flock together. That best summed the collection of glamorous crowd of style cognoscenti and socialites who took time out on Saturday, November 25, to attend the official launch of Turfah, the fashion brand of Lagos big girl, Tola Adegbite. Coming a couple of weeks after Tola gave life to her dream of setting up her own fashion line, the brand, Turfah, Tola’s second name meaning ‘Blessing’ or ‘Rare Gem’ in Arabic, was launched with much aplomb at the luxury concept store, Alara in Victoria Island, Lagos. With many of the distinguished guests in attendance wearing the brand, the first line actually delivered on what it promised: 100 per cent luxurious silk, very rich and exotic but pricey. Not content with designing solely for women, Turfah also has men’s line which updates African menswear staples.

Some of those in attendance were Tunde and Reni Folawiyo, Herbert Wigwe, Aigboje-Aig Imohkuede, Wale Tinubu, Kemi Ibru, Ebi Williams, Femi and Nana Otedola and their stylish DJ daughter, Cuppy among others.

Tola is the younger sister of Reni Folawiyo, who owns Alara Concept Store and the wife of billionaire businessman, Tunde Folawiyo. Both sisters are high ranking fashionistas of note, known for always putting their best foot forward.